Delhi Metro Grey Line connecting rural areas of Najafgarh to open soon, inspection today

The much-awaited Delhi Metro Grey Line is ready to open in one of the most congested areas of the national capital. Delhi Metro's Phase III project line will span across the Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor and will be the first metro corridor that takes the Delhi metro network to the rural sections of Najafgarh.

As per media reports, trial runs for the Delhi Metro Grey Line are in progress. "Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg will inspect the 4.295-km Dwarka-Najafgarh section of Delhi Metro on Wednesday," PTI quoted a senior DMRC official as saying.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson, this section is likely to be inaugurated in the month of October, however, the final date has not been decided yet.

"Grey Line was not originally part of the Phase III project and was added much later. It will be the last corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase III to be operationalised," the official added.

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor, known as Delhi Metro Grey Line, comprises of 3 stations namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. The Dwarka to Najafgarh section of Grey Line is 4.29km in length of which 2.7km is elevated and 1.5km underground. Out of these, the Dwarka and Nangli stations will be elevated stations, while Najafgarh station will be underground.

The Delhi Metro Grey Line will be connected with the Blue Line, that connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Ghaziabad's Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafgarh section will be extended by another 1.18 kilometres till the Dhansa Stand, by December 2020.

