Noida International Airport in Jewar progresses towards 2024 opening with 'DXN' code accreditation from IATA

On Wednesday, September 27, the Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport (NIA), Christoph Schnellmann, announced that the upcoming NIA in Jewar was awarded its own unique international three-letter code, 'DXN,' by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"This code is used on ticket reservations, boarding passes, luggage tag designators, and other documents as a location identifier specific to each airport. It is governed by IATA Resolution 763 (location code regulations) and resembles a pin code. It will act as a uniform method of communication for all parties involved in aviation, ensuring efficient operations and fewer mistakes.

Explaining the code’s significance, Schnellmann said it gives a clear understanding of Delhi-Noida and its connectivity to the world through this airport. “The D in DXN signifies Delhi, which is the national capital, and N stands for Noida, which shows our presence in the Western UP area. X, we think, signifies connectivity within India and the world,” he said.

“We have completed the arrival level across the head house and the departure level; other work on the passenger terminal building is ongoing. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower has been completed up to 30 metres; two more levels are left until we will reach the roof to place the cabin on top of it. Work on the sub-grade layer and final layering is ongoing on the runway. Not only us, but many of our partners are working to provide different services to the airport,” said the CEO.

A full house!✨



We were been joined by some of our eminent friends from the media for the unveiling of #NIAirport's IATA code- #DXN. We're excited to embark on the journey ahead of us.

#NIAunveilsDXN pic.twitter.com/dieJis6513 — Noida International Airport (@NIAirport) September 27, 2023

“This is one of our major milestones as an airport operator, the identity of our airport. The code is for infinity; it’s not going to change (as long as the airport remains). We are fortunate to get a code that is symbolic, at least in the world of aviation, of the connectivity to Delhi and Noida-Greater Noida. To get this, we had the support of different airlines such as IndiGo and Air India and the Uttar Pradesh government,” remarked Kiran Jain, Chief Operating Officer, NIA.

“We are delighted to share that IATA has awarded Noida International Airport with the international three-letter code “DXN”. This is an important recognition by the airlines international trade body and another milestone for the airport project,” added Arun Vir Singh NIAL’s chief executive officer and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA).

According to those involved in phase one of the project, the airport is anticipated to open before the September 29, 2024 deadline, reported The Hindustan Times.



Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: Chinese scientist claims India's Moon landing was nowhere near lunar south pole