INTEROR eyes deeper partnerships in India’s pharmaceutical supply chain

French fine chemical company INTEROR is looking to deepen its strategic ties with Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers as part of its long-term plan to support global pharmaceutical clients through custom synthesis, technology transfer, and supply chain integration.

The company is focusing on collaborations rather than direct investment in manufacturing or research and development facilities in India at this stage. Geoffroy Waroqueaux, Chief Executive Officer of INTEROR, told Business Today that decisions around capital deployment are driven by the requirements of regulated markets and client-specific technical needs.

“We are prioritising partnerships that bring operational value, technology alignment, and regulatory compliance. For highly regulated markets such as Europe and the United States, many of our complex synthesis projects require infrastructure and oversight that we currently maintain in Europe,” Waroqueaux said.

In March, INTEROR announced a €22 million investment to expand its manufacturing capacity in Calais, France. The expansion is aimed at serving regulated markets with key intermediates and specialised chemical processes. However, the company has also begun laying the groundwork for closer integration with India’s pharmaceutical sector.

It recently established a representative office in Mumbai, which will serve as a local hub to identify and structure partnerships with Indian active pharmaceutical ingredient and fine chemical companies. “The Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem is agile, innovative, and globally connected. Our presence in Mumbai helps us engage more directly with manufacturers on custom projects and supply chain optimisation,” Waroqueaux said.

INTEROR is currently in discussions with several Indian companies regarding potential co-development of complex intermediates and long-term sourcing partnerships. While no formal joint ventures have been announced yet, Waroqueaux confirmed that the company is open to considering deeper industrial collaborations in the future, should opportunities align with its operational strategy.

India’s pharmaceutical industry, valued at around $50 billion in 2023, is among the leading suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients globally. According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), India exported active pharmaceutical ingredients worth nearly five billion United States dollars in the financial year 2022–23, making it a key partner for European companies seeking supply chain resilience and cost-effective manufacturing.

Waroqueaux acknowledged India’s progress in regulatory standards, talent, and infrastructure, but also noted certain gaps in compliance and audit readiness for regulated markets. “The gap is narrowing. We see Indian companies investing heavily in regulatory expertise, which reinforces our confidence in working more closely with them,” he said.

Future investment decisions, Waroqueaux noted, will depend on how well Indian partners align with INTEROR’s expectations regarding regulatory governance, supply chain transparency, and technical capabilities.

“We are taking a step-by-step approach. Strategic collaboration will remain the core of our engagement with India,” he said.