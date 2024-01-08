Uttar Pradesh launches 1,472-acre pharma park in Bundelkhand  

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday launched a Pharma Park in Lalitpur, Bundelkhand, covering 1,472 acres across five villages.

Guided by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), a public sector undertaking, the plan will unfold in two phases, with an initial focus on developing 300 acres.

“UPSIDA has devised a comprehensive plan, inviting applications for a survey agency through e-tender under a fixed bids process. The selected agency will conduct soil testing, contour mapping, and topographical investigation,” Mayur Maheshwari, CEO of UPSIDA, stated.

Utilising modern surveying techniques like digital total stations, DGPS, and drones, the survey aims for precision, creating a map on a 1:4000 scale based on benchmarks by the Great Trigonometric Survey of India. The agency will conduct soil testing, including borehole drilling and sample collection, to assess resource availability and quality for pharmaceutical unit operationalisation.

Concurrently, UPSIDA accelerates development projects in Orai's Site-1 and Site-2 and the Plastic City project in Dibiyapur. The Plastic Park, covering 274.4 acres, integrates industrial units, residential areas, and basic infrastructure. UPSIDA actively seeks agencies for layout guide maps, sectoral maps, and gantry signage boards

“The utilisation of modern surveying techniques highlights a commitment to precision and efficiency in the planning and execution of these initiatives. As the survey progresses and development efforts gain momentum, the Pharma Park in Lalitpur is set to become a key contributor to the pharmaceutical sector, offering economic opportunities and reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s position on the industrial landscape,” Maheshwari added.

