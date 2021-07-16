Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 year olds to be available soon: Centre

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available for children in the 12-18-year age bracket, the Centre told Delhi High Court on Friday. The Indian pharma major has completed its trial for children aged between 12 and 18 years and is subject to statutory approvals, the government said.

"Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children between the age group of 12 to 18 and is subject to statutory permissions," the Centre said in an affidavit submitted with the Delhi HC.

It further stated that vaccination is the government's top priority, and that the government is making all out efforts to achieve 100% inoculation in the minimum amount of time, keeping the accessibility of vaccine doses in mind.

The Centre further submitted that on May 12 the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval to Bharat Biotech to carry out clinical tests on health volunteers between 2 to 18 age group, for Covaxin.

The Union health ministry had filed the affidavit in the Delhi HC on a petition filed by a minor, Tia Gupta, seeking swift vaccination of minors aged between 12 to 17 years.

Zydus Cadila had on July 1, applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its ZyCoV-D three-dose Covid-19 vaccine - the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine.

The drugmaker also submitted data evaluating a two-dose schedule for the shot. However, DCGI's EUA will probably take a few more days, sources told ANI a few days ago.

If granted approval, the ZyCoV-D would become the fifth COVID-19 vaccine authorised for use in India following Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, US-made Moderna, and Russia's Sputnik V. The jab will also become world's first DNA vaccine to get approval in any country.



