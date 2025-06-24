Air India begins gradual resumption of international flights after Middle East airspace reopens

Air India has begun progressively resuming its international operations after airspaces in parts of the Middle East were reopened following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, potentially ending a 12-day war. Israel’s airspace had been closed due to multiple waves of Iranian missile attacks but reopened on Tuesday, allowing airlines to reassess routes.

Starting 24 June, Air India announced it would gradually reinstate most operations to and from the Middle East, with full services expected to resume from 25 June. The airline had earlier suspended all flights to the region and to the East Coast of North America and Europe due to security concerns. India-bound flights from North America were rerouted to avoid unsafe airspaces.

Air India also confirmed it is resuming flights to Europe, Canada, and the East Coast of the United States, though specific dates for North American services remain unconfirmed. A spokesperson said, “Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated… services to and from the East Coast of the US, and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity.”

Despite the resumption, Air India cautioned passengers about potential delays or cancellations due to longer flight times and reroutings amid ongoing restrictions. “We are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity,” said the spokesperson. The airline emphasised that it will continue to avoid any airspace deemed unsafe and prioritise the safety of passengers and crew.

IndiGo also confirmed it is progressively resuming flights as Middle East airports gradually reopen.