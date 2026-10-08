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Air India hikes fuel surcharge from Oct 9; domestic flyers to pay up to Rs 1,200 more

Air India hikes fuel surcharge from Oct 9; domestic flyers to pay up to Rs 1,200 more

For domestic one-way flights, passengers travelling up to 500 km will face a fuel surcharge of Rs 400, while journeys between 501 km and 1,000 km will attract Rs 600

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 8:05 PM IST
Air India hikes fuel surcharge from Oct 9; domestic flyers to pay up to Rs 1,200 moreFlying Air India gets costlier: Fuel surcharge up to Rs 1,200 on domestic routes, $215 overseas

Air India and Air India Express on Thursday announced a revision in fuel surcharges on domestic and select international flights, citing a continued rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices amid volatility in global energy markets.

The revised surcharge will apply to new bookings made from 12 midnight India time (IST) on October 9 for Air India Express and from 11 am India time (IST) on October 9 for Air India.

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The charges will apply to eligible itineraries originating from and arriving in India, with the amount varying according to distance and international region.

For domestic one-way flights, passengers travelling up to 500 km will face a fuel surcharge of Rs 400, while journeys between 501 km and 1,000 km will attract Rs 600.

The surcharge rises to Rs 850 for 1,001-1,500 km and Rs 1,200 for flights covering 1,501-2,000 km as well as those above 2,000 km.

The surcharge is substantially higher on select international routes.

For one-way travel, Air India and Air India Express have set the revised levy at $215 for North America, $210 for Australia, $135 for Europe including the UK, and $55 for West Asia and the Middle East.

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The airlines said ATF prices have seen significant volatility in recent months, driven largely by geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets.

The latest increase has pushed up operating costs, with fuel accounting for a substantial share of airline expenditure.

Air India and Air India Express described the move as a "calibrated revision", saying the additional surcharge is intended to partially offset higher fuel costs while allowing the carriers to maintain services across their networks.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:04 PM IST
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