As IndiGo reels, Air India steps up hiring for pilots for narrow-body operations

Tata-owned Air India on Monday issued detailed notifications to recruit B737 and A320 pilots, at a time when IndiGo's nationwide operations have been disrupted by a shortage of crew. The job was posted on the airline's website on December 8.

The Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 are both narrow-body jets used for domestic and short-haul international routes.

For B737 captains, Air India said the group is inviting applications from experienced type-rated and non–type-rated pilots. For experienced type-rated, the airline requires candidates to hold a valid B737 PIC (Pilot-in-Command) endorsement with at least 100 hours as PIC on the B737 family, and places the maximum age limit at 62 years.

For non–type-rated, the eligibility broadens: applicants may qualify if they have a minimum of 500 hours on commercial jets; or a total flying experience of 3,000 hours, including 1,000 hours on turboprops and at least 500 hours as PIC with a scheduled operator; or 3,000 hours total flying experience with 1,000 hours on turboprops and 1,500 hours as PIC with a non-scheduled operator on an aircraft exceeding 15 tonnes.

Pilots with at least 500 hours on military jets above 70 tonnes - such as the IL-76, C-17, B777 or PC-3 Orion - are also eligible. The maximum age limit for non–type-rated captains is set at 60 years.

Air India also released a parallel advertisement for A320 captains. The group said it is inviting applications from experienced type-rated, who hold a valid A320 PIC endorsement and have completed a minimum of 100 PIC hours on the A320 family. The maximum age limit for these positions is 62 years.

Recruitment push comes as IndiGo faces backlash over delayed hiring

The timing of Air India's pilot hiring drive coincides with one of the most disruptive periods for IndiGo, whose operations were crippled by a shortage of flight-ready crew after the second phase of India's revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms came into effect on November 1. Aviation experts have publicly blamed IndiGo for failing to expand its pilot strength in time, despite receiving more than a year's notice from the DGCA.

IndiGo began fresh recruitment only on November 5, 2025, well into the final implementation phase of the fatigue-management rules. The hiring call sought A320 captains and senior roles, requiring a minimum of 3,000 total flying hours, at least 100 hours as PIC post line-release on the A320 family, and an upper age limit of 62 years. The parallel call for first officers limited eligibility to candidates below 55 years with at least 200 hours post line-release on A320 aircraft and a clean safety record.

DGCA gave airlines a year to prepare under new safety norms

The DGCA had notified the revised FDTL framework on May 31, 2024, mandating initial compliance from June 1, 2024. Although full implementation was staggered between July 1 and November 1, 2025, airlines were given more than a year to redesign rosters, expand manpower and align with updated global fatigue-mitigation practices. The regulator said the revised norms were introduced to reduce fatigue-related risks, especially during early-morning departures and night operations.

IndiGo acknowledged last week that it had miscalculated the number of pilots required under the new rules, leading to cascading cancellations across several airports.