Ratan Tata’s lasting impact on healthcare

Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, leaves behind a profound legacy in cancer care, a cause he championed throughout his life. One of his key contributions was the expansion of the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, which has become a cornerstone of cancer research and treatment in India.

Founded in 1941 with the backing of the Tata family, Ratan Tata ensured that the hospital continued to deliver affordable and quality care, particularly to underprivileged patients. The hospital has been instrumental in providing not only treatment but also for conducting pioneering research and training healthcare professionals to advance cancer care in India.

“As the torchbearer of his forefathers’ philanthropic vision, he played an instrumental role in shaping the future of cancer care in India. His leadership was crucial in establishing new Tata Memorial Centre hospitals in Varanasi, bringing world-class cancer care closer to underserved regions,” said Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Centre.

“His visionary approach also focused on providing cancer care to Assam and Northeast India, where access to quality treatment has historically been limited. His efforts led to the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities in these regions, ensuring that even the most remote areas receive the care they deserve,” he said.

In 2011, Tata’s commitment to equitable healthcare led to the establishment of the Tata Medical Center in Kolkata. This facility focusses on providing affordable cancer treatment to economically disadvantaged communities and is equipped with cutting-edge technology and research capabilities. Outreach programmes aimed at improving early cancer detection in rural areas further reflect Tata’s dedication to ensuring that access to care transcended geographical and economic barriers, people aware of these developments said.

Reflecting on Ratan Tata’s vision, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Ratan Tata not only leaves behind a legacy of business acumen but of a man who showed the world that compassion and social responsibility can co-exist with corporate success.”

Through Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata directed significant funds towards expanding cancer care infrastructure and supporting research in India. Initiatives under Tata Trusts increased cancer awareness, improved screening methods, and promoted early detection in underserved areas. His efforts addressed critical gaps in cancer care, leaving a lasting impact on the healthcare sector.

“His support for initiatives such as cancer research, rural healthcare programmes, and the establishment of advanced medical facilities has created enduring benefits for underserved communities,” added Dr. Moopen.

Tata’s approach to cancer care was holistic, extending beyond treatment to include emotional and psychological support for patients. He was a firm believer in the overall well-being of cancer patients, advocating for comprehensive care that included rehabilitation programmes to support patients through their recovery journeys, people who closely worked with him said.

Beyond his contributions to cancer care, Ratan Tata made significant strides in the broader healthcare sector. Under his leadership, the Tata Group and Tata Trusts collectively pledged over ₹1,500 crore during the Covid-19 pandemic, contributing to healthcare infrastructure, personal protective equipment (PPE), and vaccine research.

“Having Tata International as our client, with most of their African subsidiaries serving as our exclusive distributors in that region, has been a significant source of inspiration for me. The Tata Group has recently entered the high-end medical devices sector in response to the Prime Minister's call for Indian industrialists to embrace the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative,” said Rajiv Nath, Managing Director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. He is also the Forum Coordinator of the Association of India Medical Device Industry.

“They have taken on the challenge of producing MRI and CT scan machines, which have primarily been imported until now. Additionally, Tata has established a specialty materials division focussed on researching and developing non-steel materials such as ceramics, metallic alloys, and polymers. This initiative is vital for creating high-performance medical devices in India and reflects a visionary and forward-thinking approach,” he said.

Ratan Tata’s work in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly through Tata Chemicals, also boosted India’s ability to produce essential medical products. Tata’s influence also extended to healthcare technology. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), under his guidance, led innovations in healthcare analytics, telemedicine, and pharmaceutical research, improving the accessibility and efficiency of medical care across the country.

In a lesser-known but equally impactful contribution, Tata’s passion for animal welfare led to the creation of India’s first Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, which opened in July 2023. The hospital was envisioned as a specialised facility for pets, reflecting his vision of extending quality healthcare to all forms of life.

Ratan Tata, passed away at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.