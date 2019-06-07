Jio GigaFiber reduces security deposit to Rs 2,500; check out price details

Jio GigaFiber, which is the latest offering from Jio and provides ultimate broadband experience to surf, stream, and work, is now available at a much lower price. As of February 2019, the upcoming broadband service from Jio has topped the chart with the highest internet speeds, according to Netflix ISP Speed Index Report. GigaFiber plans could reportedly start from as low as Rs 600 and offer many modern-day smart services. Up until now, a user could get access to the GigaFiber connection for free under the 'Preview offer' but had to pay a security deposit of Rs 4,500. However, this may not be the case anymore as Jio has made certain modifications in its plans.

Media reports doing the rounds suggest that many subscribers have access to Jio GigaFiber connections with a security deposit of Rs 2,500. This is half the price of what users had to pay earlier.

The new Rs 2,500 plan will be offering the router and other necessary stuff, however, there have been some changes.

Here's all you need to know about the new Rs 2,500 plan:

The 2,500 plan offers a single band router. On the other hand, the previous plan for Rs 4,500 used to offer a dual-band router with support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bandwidth.

The new plan has also reduced the network speed to 50 Mbps. This is half the speed of what GigaFiber promises. The Rs 4,500 plan, however, used to offer full 100 Mbps speed.

Subscribers who have availed the cheaper plan are now getting access to voice services on GigaFiber, enabling them to make calls through the broadband service.

"A subscriber has confirmed that the Rs 2,500 plan is offering the JioTV app," reported India Today.

Despite the lesser price and slower speeds, the subscribers will get access to 1,100 GB data per month.

However, amid all the reports floating around, Jio hasn't given any official confirmation on the new subscription plan.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

