Reliance JioFiber plan: From free Bluetooth speaker to landline connection, here's what you'll get with the cheapest plan

reliance JioFiber or Jio GigaFiber that was launched on September 5 after a long wait offers a host of multimedia services packed together with free voice and video calling. However, not every Jio Fiber plan is for the common man as these plans range from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499 monthly. The base plan offers 100 Mbps plan is known as Bronze prepaid plan and can also be subscribed for the whole year for Rs 8,388 under JioForever Plan. Let's take a look at everything that a subscriber will get with JioFiber's cheapest plan.

Reliance Jio has divided its plans into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium. The Bronze Jio Fiber prepaid plan is the cheapest plan on offer and is priced at Rs 699 along with the 18 per cent GST added to it. It's similar for the annual plans. As part of the Jio Welcome Offer, new Jio Fiber subscriber will get 4K Set Top worth Rs 6,400 and Jio Home gateway worth Rs 5,000 for free. However, Jio is asking for the security deposit and non-refundable installation of Rs 2,500. Out of Rs 2,500, Rs 1,000 is the non-refundable installation charge and Rs 1,500 will be a refundable amount.

Subscribers of the Bronze Prepaid plan will also get free Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,999 for free. On an annual subscription of the plan, subscribers will also get Jio content like Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn for free for 3-months. Subscribers of the Bronze plan will also get Norton device security for up to 5 devices worth Rs 999. Jio is also offering a landline connection but subscribers will have to get a landline phone of their own.

