Reliance JioFiber effect: Hathway launches 50 Mbps plan for Rs 399

Reliance Jio Fiber has sent tremors across the Indian telecom sector. The Jio Fiber service hasn't been rolled out yet but its competitors have already started offering better plans to their users to prevent the impending churn. The battle bugle has been sounded by Hathway and the company is offering its 100 Mbps and 50 Mbps connections for as low as Rs 699 and Rs 399 respectively in select cities.

On the other hand, Reliance has already announced that its cheapest plan will start from Rs 700 per month and offer 100 Mbps speed. The most expensive plan of Reliance Jio Fiber comes at Rs 10,000 a month and offers a heart-stopping 1Gbps speed.

In response to Jio Fiber, Hathway's 100 Mbps Freedom plan costs 699 per month with a data cap of 1TB. Hathway has also launched an affordable 50 Mbps plan for as low as Rs 399 in the select circles across the country. The 50MBps also has no FUP limit and the customers will get unlimited data with no restrictions. In addition to this, Hathway is offering 150Mbps plan for Rs 1,499 per month with a monthly FUP of 1TB. According to Telecomtalk, in Chennai, Hathway's 100 Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 949 per month, and in the same city, the 300 Mbps plan with 2TB FUP and charges of Rs 9,999 for six months.

Meanwhile, Reliance, at its annual general meeting (AGM), had said Jio Fiber broadband will be available across major cities and town of India. However, the company will start the service in select cities across the country. As of now, Giga Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has been undertaking trials for Jio Fiber for nearly a year now. The Jio Fiber services will officially roll out on September 5.

Edited By: Udit Verma

