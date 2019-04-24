Reliance Jio's GigaFiber set to bring broadband-TV-landline combo for Rs 600

Reliance Jio's GigaFiber broadband may debut with a bunch of services together, including television and landline. The broadband-TV-landline combo service will be available at Rs 600 per month. Reportedly, the Jio GigaFiber will also give option to connect at least 40 devices to its smart home network for up to Rs 1,000.

At present, Jio is pilot-testing GigaFiber in Delhi and Mumbai, providing subscribers with 100 gigabyte (GB) of data at 100 megabyte per second (mbps) for free. And for a router service, the subscriber needs to deposit an one-time payment of Rs 4,500.

However, under the new service, telephone and television services will be added in the next three months. All three services will remain free for about a year, when the services will be commercially rolled-out.

Jio GigaFiber will provide the following features: Ultra HD entertainment on TV, virtual reality gaming and shopping, voice-activated virtual assistant, and smart home solutions. Additionally, the landline will come with unlimited calling facility. Customers will be able to watch TV through an Internet connection as well.

Last month, Reliance Jio hinted at its Triple Pay Plan for its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service. The report said that Reliance Jio will be offering Internet, voice calling, Jio TV subscription and access to the Jio apps bouquet under this plan.

Jio GigaFiber is an optical-based home broadband, which was launched in August, last year. The GigaFiber FTTH came up with two services. Jio GigaFiber router and the Jio GigaTV set-top box, and had received a overwhelming response from customers in 1,400 cities.

The GigaFiber router can be used for running internet services on multiple devices at 1 gbps speed while the set-top box will be for television services. They are also likely to use IP multicasting technology so that users can access Internet-based TV services without exhausting their data for television.

In the last annual general meeting Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that GigaFiber will be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband roll-out in the world.

