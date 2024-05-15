Say goodbye to pesky calls! Centre readying new guidelines, firms could face penalties

Consumers plagued by constant promotional calls might soon find relief as the Centre is getting ready to introduce new guidelines, sources told Business Today TV.



These rules will crack down on unwanted calls from unregistered phone numbers, imposing fines and labeling them as unfair trade practices. It's the first time penalties are being considered for violating privacy and infringing on consumer rights.

Related Articles

The government's proposal includes holding banks, insurance firms, real estate developers, brokers, and other entities responsible for contacting people through unregistered numbers, as outlined by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Sources further added that three separate series of numbers is being planned to enable consumers to identify the numbers and the purpose of the call. '140' for Marketing, '160' for service calls and '111' for communication by government agencies to inform citizens.

Recently, the Consumer Affairs Department discussed these issues with various stakeholders and distributed draft guidelines to handle the issue. Stakeholders included Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio, Cellular Operators Association of India and other regulatory bodies, the official added.

The upcoming rules, titled 'Guidelines for Unsolicited and Unwarranted Business Communication 2024', aim to hold accountable companies benefiting from these unsolicited calls, especially those made by commission agents linked with banks, insurance firms, and real estate companies.

Such calls are deemed misleading and unfair under sections 2(28) and 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act 2019. Additionally, the proposed guidelines will forbid any calls that violate TRAI's number series regulations and go against the consumer's consent and preferences. Telecom service providers will be mandated to prevent unethical practices and will face consequences for non-compliance, including punitive measures.