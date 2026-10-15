A 10% salary hike does not mean 10% more take-home pay: The numbers around your package explained

Consider an employee with an annual CTC of ₹12 lakh. A 10% increase takes the package to ₹13.2 lakh, an annual increase of ₹1.2 lakh, or ₹10,000 a month on average.

However, this does not automatically translate into an additional ₹10,000 in monthly take-home pay. CTC can include the employer’s PF contribution, gratuity provisions, insurance premiums and variable pay, none of which necessarily reaches the employee as monthly cash income.

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Why the increment in your bank account may be smaller

Income tax: A higher salary can increase taxable income and the tax payable, depending on the employee’s total income, applicable tax regime, deductions and other circumstances. The additional tax reduces the amount retained from the increment.

Provident fund contributions: Employee PF contributions may rise if they are calculated as a percentage of a higher eligible salary component. This reduces immediate take-home pay, although the contribution adds to retirement savings. Employer PF contributions may also form part of CTC rather than cash salary.

Salary restructuring: An increment may be distributed across basic pay, allowances and variable compensation. Changes in these components can affect PF contributions, gratuity calculations and the monthly amount credited to the employee.

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Variable pay: If part of the increase comes through a performance bonus, employees may not receive the full amount every month. Payment may depend on performance conditions and the employer’s payout policy.

Inflation further reduces the benefit

Even after accounting for deductions, the increase in disposable income does not necessarily translate into greater purchasing power. Higher rent, grocery bills, school fees, healthcare costs and transport expenses can absorb part of the additional earnings.

For instance, if an employee’s monthly take-home pay rises by ₹6,000 but monthly expenses increase by ₹3,000, the additional amount available for savings or discretionary spending is only ₹3,000.

What employees should check

Before assessing an appraisal, employees should compare their revised salary slips, estimated annual tax liability, PF deductions and variable-pay eligibility. They should also distinguish between the increase in CTC and the increase in monthly net salary.

Ultimately, a 10% increment is only a headline figure. The more meaningful measure is how much additional income reaches the employee’s bank account and how much remains after essential expenses.