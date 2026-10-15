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A 10% salary hike does not mean 10% more take-home pay: The numbers around your package explained

A 10% salary hike does not mean 10% more take-home pay: The numbers around your package explained

A 10% salary hike may look significant, but the increase in take-home pay can be much smaller after taxes, provident fund contributions and changes in salary structure. Understanding the difference between CTC, gross salary and net pay can help employees assess how much of their increment they will actually receive.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 1:35 AM IST
A 10% salary hike does not mean 10% more take-home pay: The numbers around your package explainedBefore assessing an appraisal, employees should compare their revised salary slips, estimated annual tax liability, PF deductions and variable-pay eligibility.

A 10% salary hike may look substantial on paper, but employees rarely see the entire increase reflected in their monthly bank balance. Income tax, provident fund (PF) contributions, the structure of the salary package and rising household expenses can reduce the actual financial benefit of an increment.

For employees evaluating their annual appraisal, the key question is not just how much their cost to company (CTC) has increased, but how much additional money they will receive after deductions.

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Consider an employee with an annual CTC of ₹12 lakh. A 10% increase takes the package to ₹13.2 lakh, an annual increase of ₹1.2 lakh, or ₹10,000 a month on average.

However, this does not automatically translate into an additional ₹10,000 in monthly take-home pay. CTC can include the employer’s PF contribution, gratuity provisions, insurance premiums and variable pay, none of which necessarily reaches the employee as monthly cash income.

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Why the increment in your bank account may be smaller

Income tax: A higher salary can increase taxable income and the tax payable, depending on the employee’s total income, applicable tax regime, deductions and other circumstances. The additional tax reduces the amount retained from the increment.

Provident fund contributions: Employee PF contributions may rise if they are calculated as a percentage of a higher eligible salary component. This reduces immediate take-home pay, although the contribution adds to retirement savings. Employer PF contributions may also form part of CTC rather than cash salary.

Salary restructuring: An increment may be distributed across basic pay, allowances and variable compensation. Changes in these components can affect PF contributions, gratuity calculations and the monthly amount credited to the employee.

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Variable pay: If part of the increase comes through a performance bonus, employees may not receive the full amount every month. Payment may depend on performance conditions and the employer’s payout policy.

Inflation further reduces the benefit

Even after accounting for deductions, the increase in disposable income does not necessarily translate into greater purchasing power. Higher rent, grocery bills, school fees, healthcare costs and transport expenses can absorb part of the additional earnings.

For instance, if an employee’s monthly take-home pay rises by ₹6,000 but monthly expenses increase by ₹3,000, the additional amount available for savings or discretionary spending is only ₹3,000.

What employees should check

Before assessing an appraisal, employees should compare their revised salary slips, estimated annual tax liability, PF deductions and variable-pay eligibility. They should also distinguish between the increase in CTC and the increase in monthly net salary.

Ultimately, a 10% increment is only a headline figure. The more meaningful measure is how much additional income reaches the employee’s bank account and how much remains after essential expenses.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 1:35 AM IST
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