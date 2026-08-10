‘After 3 months, we’re back to square one’: Employee quits 1 day after joining, asks CEO to collect laptop

Three days before her joining date, the candidate asked for an additional Rs 50,000 in compensation. The company agreed to the increase, Kheterpal said, as it did not want to risk a last-minute withdrawal.

The employee joined, completed her onboarding and collected the company-issued equipment. She then requested permission to work from home, citing personal issues. The company approved the request, but Kheterpal said she stopped responding to calls, emails and messages the following day.

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The company eventually managed to contact her, following which she said she could not continue due to “personal reasons”. She then asked the company to collect the laptop provided to her.

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Kheterpal said he personally intervened and sent a formal email warning of legal action if the company's assets were not returned. A screenshot of the email shared with his post described the employee's conduct as “extremely unprofessional” and asked her to return the laptop and other assets by 8 pm, failing which the company would initiate legal and criminal proceedings.

The company later discovered that she had joined another organisation offering Rs 25,000 more than the package provided by Vanshiv Tech.

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“After three months, we’re back to square one while the candidate fulfilled her greed for 25K,” Kheterpal wrote.

He also said he hoped artificial intelligence would eventually replace such candidates.

The post sparked a debate online, with users sharing their own experiences around job switches, notice periods and workplace exits.

One user said, “If a candidate gets a better offer, they have every right to take it. But disappearing without communicating with the previous employer is a different issue.”

Another wrote, “Companies spend time and money on hiring, onboarding and training. Walking away on day one can leave the team in a difficult position.”

A third user pointed to the other side of the hiring equation, saying, “Employees negotiate because companies negotiate too. If someone is offered Rs 25,000 more elsewhere, it is understandable that they would reconsider their decision.”

Another user stressed the importance of basic professionalism: “Whatever the reason for leaving, returning company property and informing your employer properly should be the bare minimum.”