CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Govt to recruit 1.30 lakh Constables in CRPF; check details

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Around 1,29,929 positions will be filled by the CRPF, out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4667 are reserved for female candidates. Candidates interested in the role can apply through crpf.gov.in.

Educational requirements

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed matric or equivalent from a board or university recognised by the central government or state government or equivalent army qualification in case of Ex-Army personnel.

Age limit for direct recruits

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age to apply for the post. (Five years age relaxation in case of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and three years in case of Other Backward Classes candidates).

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in CRPF pic.twitter.com/XgyaOzj9GL — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Selection procedure

Candidates for the posts in CRPF will have to qualify physical efficiency test (PET) and written examination as prescribed for Constable (General Duty). However, ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from PET.

Pay matrix

In this recruitment drive being conducted for Constable (General Duty), candidates appointed will get a salary between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Also Read: RBI MPC Meet LIVE Updates: Central Bank likely to hike policy rates by 25 bps

Also Read: India elected to highest UN statistical body for four-year period

Also Watch: BYJU'S, Unacademy, and more: These are India’s top loss-making edtech unicorn startups

Also Watch: PM Modi, Bhutanese King Jigme Wangchuk hold talks; discuss five key issues