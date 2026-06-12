Tax-free salary to luxury layovers: Etihad pilot’s UAE job perks go viral

For Indian pilot Nikita Tomar, the biggest draw of flying in the UAE is not just the cockpit view. It is the package that comes with the job, tax-free pay, global travel, housing support, medical cover, and life in Abu Dhabi.

Tomar, who works as a Senior First Officer at Etihad Airways, recently went viral after sharing the seven biggest perks of her career in the UAE. In an Instagram video, she gave viewers a look at the benefits and lifestyle that come with flying for the Abu Dhabi-based airline.

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According to Tomar, one of the biggest advantages is the tax-free salary. The benefit allows pilots to retain their full earnings without income tax deductions, making it one of the most attractive parts of working in the UAE aviation sector.

"This is why pilots in the UAE never want to leave," she captioned the video.

Tomar also highlighted the travel benefits available to Etihad employees. These include discounted and business-class travel privileges for employees, their families and, in some cases, friends.

Another major perk, she said, is the opportunity to travel across the world through layovers in cities such as Tokyo, Paris, New York and destinations across Spain. These trips often come with luxury hotel stays and enough free time for pilots to explore the cities they fly to.

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Housing support is also part of the package. Pilots either get company-provided accommodation or a generous housing allowance to live in Abu Dhabi. Etihad also offers comprehensive medical insurance for employees and their families, along with education allowances to help cover children’s schooling expenses.

Beyond the financial benefits, Tomar spoke about the airline’s multicultural work environment. She said cabin and flight crews come from more than 120 nationalities, giving employees the chance to work with people from different backgrounds and learn about new cultures on every flight.

She also described Abu Dhabi as one of the most attractive parts of the job, citing its safety, year-round sunshine and welcoming environment for expatriates.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users calling the benefits package enviable. Several users also praised the rewards that come with years of hard work and dedication in aviation.