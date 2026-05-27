'I can​​​​​​​ drive whenever I want' : Amazon employee shares viral conversation on freedom with  Bengaluru woman auto driver

An employee at Amazon has shared a beautiful encounter with a woman auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru.

The meet was shared on Instagram by Shreyashi Sinha, who posted a video capturing her conversation with the driver during what began as a routine ride.

According to Shreyanshi, the woman arrived to pick her up but was having trouble with her phone and asked for help with directions. As the two spoke during the journey, Sinha asked her what made her choose auto driving as a profession.

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Recalling the moment, Sinha wrote, “Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing an issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose to drive an auto. She smiled and said, ‘Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana (It is better to drive an auto than wash utensils), kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai (because I also like travelling) aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai (and here there are no restrictions on time) jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu (I can drive whenever I want, for as long as I want, and go anywhere). I genuinely admire women who choose work that gives them independence and freedom.’

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The video has since crossed nearly 5 million views on Instagram, with social media users praising the driver’s confidence, independent mindset, and positive outlook towards work and life.

One user wrote, “It’s inspiring that women are making their mark in every field. Everyone should be proud, but kindly refrain from considering other jobs unequal. Every job done with honesty, commitment, and in accordance with rules and regulations is honourable.”

A second user said, “It’s really wonderful to have such strong women in society. And to be honest, it’s better for female passengers as well. They must feel safe and find a good companion.”

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A third user noted, “Fully aligned... and this lady is truly an inspiration. In reality, many women still do not have the freedom and independence to do things of their choice and follow their dreams in a strong patriarchal society. So, hats off to women like these for inspiring many others.”