Government bank jobs barely grew in 5 years even as PSU bank business surged 56%

Private sector banks, in contrast, increased their employee base from 6.47 lakh to 8.32 lakh over the same period. Their workforce grew at a CAGR of 6.49%, adding about 1.85 lakh employees.

Banking employment growth: Public vs private sector

Financial Year Public Sector Banks Private Sector Banks Other Bank Groups Total Employment 2021-22 7.60 lakh 6.47 lakh 2.36 lakh 16.43 lakh 2022-23 7.51 lakh 7.46 lakh 2.63 lakh 17.65 lakh 2023-24 7.47 lakh 8.47 lakh 2.79 lakh 18.72 lakh 2024-25 7.49 lakh 8.38 lakh 3.14 lakh 19.01 lakh 2025-26 7.63 lakh 8.32 lakh 3.20 lakh 19.15 lakh CAGR 0.10% 6.49% 7.91% 3.90%

Figures in lakh employees.

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Other banking groups, including foreign banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks and payments banks, increased their combined employee strength from 2.36 lakh to 3.20 lakh. Their workforce recorded a CAGR of 7.91%.

Still dreaming of a government bank job? The data is brutal.



In the last 5 years, India added 2.72 lakh banking jobs.



Public sector banks' share of that? Almost none.



Their headcount barely moved, from 7.60 to 7.63 lakh, while private banks kept hiring. pic.twitter.com/8HSdWbI8MA — Rupeetool (@RupeetoolByFGM) September 26, 2026

PSU bank business rises sharply

The relatively stable PSB workforce comes against substantial growth in the business handled by these banks.

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The data shows that total business of public sector banks increased from ₹181.5 lakh crore as of March 31, 2022, to ₹283.3 lakh crore by March 31, 2026. This represents an increase of around 56%.

Total deposits rose from ₹107.2 lakh crore to ₹156.3 lakh crore during the same period, while loans and advances increased from ₹74.3 lakh crore to ₹127 lakh crore.

The figures indicate that PSBs handled a significantly larger balance sheet without a comparable increase in employee numbers.

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Public sector bank business growth

Financial Parameter 31.3.2022 31.3.2023 31.3.2024 31.3.2025 31.3.2026 Total Business (₹ lakh crore) 181.5 203.2 226.7 251.7 283.3 Total Deposits (₹ lakh crore) 107.2 117.1 129.0 142.0 156.3 Loans & Advances (₹ lakh crore) 74.3 86.1 97.7 109.8 127.0 Net Profit (₹ lakh crore) 0.67 1.05 1.41 1.78 1.98 Gross NPAs (%) 7.3 5.0 3.5 2.6 1.9 Capital Adequacy Ratio (%) 14.6 15.5 15.6 16.1 16.6

Source: RBI

Profitability and asset quality also improve

The period also saw improvement in key financial indicators of public sector banks.

Net profit increased from ₹0.67 lakh crore in FY22 to ₹1.98 lakh crore in FY26. At the same time, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined from 7.3% to 1.9%.

Capital adequacy also strengthened, with the capital adequacy ratio rising from 14.6% in March 2022 to 16.6% in March 2026.

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What the employment numbers show

The data highlights a notable shift in the banking employment landscape. While overall banking employment expanded, the increase was driven largely by private banks and other banking groups rather than public sector banks.

For job seekers, this means that the expansion of India's banking industry has not translated proportionately into new positions in government-owned banks. The PSB workforce remained broadly stable even as deposits, loans, profits and total business expanded significantly.

The figures also suggest that productivity, technology adoption, branch operations and workforce utilisation have become increasingly important to how banks manage growth.

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