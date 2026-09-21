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Starbucks picks Chennai for first India tech hub, brings 800 tech jobs paying up to ₹35 lakh

Starbucks picks Chennai for first India tech hub, brings 800 tech jobs paying up to ₹35 lakh

The move marks Starbucks' first Global Capability Centre in India and brings its global technology and financial operations under one centre in Chennai.

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Anagha Kesav
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 7:35 PM IST
Starbucks picks Chennai for first India tech hub, brings 800 tech jobs paying up to ₹35 lakhThe Chennai centre will handle Starbucks' global technology and financial operations.

US coffee giant Starbucks is setting up its first-ever Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Chennai, a move that is expected to create around 800 high-paying technology jobs.

An MoU to establish the GCC was signed on Monday, September 21, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru S. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat. The agreement was signed between the Tamil Nadu government's investment promotion agency Guidance and Starbucks during an event organised by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.

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The Starbucks GCC will come up at Taramani's Ramanujan IT Park, with the company having already taken up space for the facility, a government source said.

The centre will serve as a technology hub for Starbucks' global operations. Technology professionals at the facility are expected to earn salaries of around ₹35 lakh per annum, according to sources.

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"This is a technology hub, with salaries expected to be in the range of ₹35 lakh per annum. The entire global operations of Starbucks, including its financial operations, will be based out of Chennai," the source said.

The Chennai centre will handle Starbucks' global technology and financial operations. The facility will operate independently of Starbucks' retail joint venture partner in India, Tata Consumer Products.

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The GCC is expected to add around 800 technology jobs in Chennai and further expand the city's role as a base for global capability and technology centres.

The move marks Starbucks' first Global Capability Centre in India and brings its global technology and financial operations under one centre in Chennai.

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Published on: Sep 21, 2026 7:35 PM IST
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