FDE jobs: 80% of engineers in these roles earn ₹40 lakh–₹1 crore a year, shows report

The opportunity comes as 88% of surveyed enterprises expect demand for FDE capabilities to increase by 2030. Meanwhile, 60% said they were hiring or planned to hire FDE or FDE-like talent within the next 12 months.

Why are FDE skills gaining value?

FDEs work at the intersection of software engineering, AI implementation and business consulting. Their responsibilities extend beyond writing code to understanding customer requirements, customising solutions, integrating enterprise systems and taking applications into production.

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As organisations move AI projects beyond experimentation, they need engineers who can adapt technology to specific business requirements and ensure that solutions function reliably in real-world environments.

The report found that AI and generative AI customisation was the leading area of enterprise demand, cited by 74% of surveyed companies. Legacy and enterprise-system integration followed at 63%, while 55% identified production AI operations as an area requiring FDE capabilities.

The role also places considerable emphasis on customer-facing skills. Customer interaction was identified as an important FDE capability by 91% of surveyed engineers, followed by solution customisation at 86% and production deployment at 85%.

These requirements make FDE a broader role than conventional software development, combining technical expertise with communication, problem-solving and implementation ownership.

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Can software engineers transition into FDE roles?

The report suggests that professionals from several engineering backgrounds can move towards FDE careers, although the skills they need to develop will differ.

Software and product engineers can build on their coding, architecture and systems knowledge by gaining experience in AI integration, customer engagement and end-to-end deployment. AI/ML engineers can strengthen their profiles through enterprise integration and customer problem-solving, while professionals in solutions and customer engineering can develop deeper technical and production-engineering capabilities.

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The findings indicate that 30% of surveyed engineers already demonstrate high FDE-like exposure, while 64% are classified as FDE-adjacent. However, experience in related responsibilities does not automatically establish readiness for a dedicated FDE position.

Enterprises are also looking to develop talent internally. According to the report, 47% plan to upskill software engineers for FDE responsibilities, while 39% intend to upskill AI/ML engineers.

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Skills gap could shape hiring

Despite interest in the career, engineers face gaps in both skills and awareness. The report found that 58% were interested in transitioning to FDE or FDE-like roles, but nine in 10 were unaware of a structured pathway or specialised programme to prepare for them.

Production deployment is a particularly significant gap: 77% of enterprises prioritise the capability, while perceived market availability stands at just 19%. Customer engagement is another challenge, with 37% of engineers identifying it as their biggest career barrier.

For technology professionals considering a transition, the findings point to the importance of combining applied AI knowledge with hands-on deployment projects, enterprise integration and customer-facing problem-solving. While the reported compensation range highlights the potential upside, actual salaries will depend on the role, employer, experience and capabilities demonstrated by individual candidates.

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