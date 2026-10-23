Adani Power, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel shares fall up to 5% ahead of Q2 results | Preview

In the case of Adani Power, adjusted net profit is seen rising 4.63 per cent YoY to Rs 3,111 crore on a 17.41 per cent YoY rise in sales of Rs 15,799 crore. Pre-tax profit is seen at Rs 4,043 crore. No margin estimates are available.

In the case of IndusInd Bank, consensus estimates for net profit stands at Rs 952 crore while net interest income is estimated at Rs 4,537 crore. Provisions are pegged at Rs 2135 crore for the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) is seen at 3.48 per cent. Consensus estimate for interest income is seen at Rs 11,426 crore. The banking stock was trading 1.78 per cent lower at Rs 835.15.

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Steel stocks JSW Steel Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd also fell over 2 per cent each. For JSW Steel, net profit is seen at Rs 4,349 crore, up 168 per cent YoY. Revenue is seen rising 16.87 per cent to Rs 52,767 crore. For Jindal Steel, net profit estimate stands at Rs 687 crore, up 7.76 per cent YoY. Sales are seen rising 33.70 per cent YoY to Rs 15,630 crore, consensus data showed.