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Adani Power, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel shares fall up to 5% ahead of Q2 results | Preview

Adani Power, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel shares fall up to 5% ahead of Q2 results | Preview

ADANIPOWER176.26(4.86%)

As per Blomberg consensus data compiled by Business Today, Tata Motors is estimated to report an adjusted net profit of Rs 1,553 crore for the September quarter. Revenue is seen rising 28.34 per cent YoY.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Adani Power, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel shares fall up to 5% ahead of Q2 results | PreviewIn the case of Adani Power, adjusted net profit is seen rising 4.63 per cent YoY to Rs 3,111 crore on a 17.41 per cent YoY rise in sales.

A host of results-bound stocks such as Adani Power Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Steel and JSW Steel tanked up to 5 per cent in Friday's trade ahead of their June quarter results. Among them, Tata Motors fell the most, dropping 5.25 per cent to Rs 392.30 apiece. Adani Power tumbled 5.10 per cent to Rs 175.50 apiece.

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As per Blomberg consensus data compiled by Business Today, Tata Motors is estimated to report an adjusted net profit of Rs 1,553 crore for the September quarter. Revenue is seen rising 28.34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23,851 crore. Ebitda is seen at Rs 2,665 crore, operating income at Rs 2,311 crore and gross margin at 31.11 per cent.

In the case of Adani Power, adjusted net profit is seen rising 4.63 per cent YoY to Rs 3,111 crore on a 17.41 per cent YoY rise in sales of Rs 15,799 crore. Pre-tax profit is seen at Rs 4,043 crore. No margin estimates are available.

In the case of IndusInd Bank, consensus estimates for net profit stands at Rs 952 crore while net interest income is estimated at Rs 4,537 crore. Provisions are pegged at Rs 2135 crore for the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) is seen at 3.48 per cent. Consensus estimate for interest income is seen at Rs 11,426 crore. The banking stock was trading 1.78 per cent lower at Rs 835.15.

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Steel stocks JSW Steel Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd also fell over 2 per cent each. For JSW Steel, net profit is seen at Rs 4,349 crore, up 168 per cent YoY. Revenue is seen rising 16.87 per cent to Rs 52,767 crore. For Jindal Steel, net profit estimate stands at Rs 687 crore, up 7.76 per cent YoY. Sales are seen rising 33.70 per cent YoY to Rs 15,630 crore, consensus data showed.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 12:32 PM IST
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