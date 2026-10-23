Adani Power, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel shares fall up to 5% ahead of Q2 results | Preview

A host of results-bound stocks such as Adani Power Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Steel and JSW Steel tanked up to 5 per cent in Friday's trade ahead of their June quarter results. Among them, Tata Motors fell the most, dropping 5.25 per cent to Rs 392.30 apiece. Adani Power tumbled 5.10 per cent to Rs 175.50 apiece.
As per Blomberg consensus data compiled by Business Today, Tata Motors is estimated to report an adjusted net profit of Rs 1,553 crore for the September quarter. Revenue is seen rising 28.34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23,851 crore. Ebitda is seen at Rs 2,665 crore, operating income at Rs 2,311 crore and gross margin at 31.11 per cent.