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Apple’s first foldable iPhone faces a demand surge: 14 million shipments now expected

Apple’s first foldable iPhone faces a demand surge: 14 million shipments now expected

Apple’s move comes as it prepares to compete in the foldable phone market, where getting production right will be just as important as attracting buyers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Apple’s first foldable iPhone faces a demand surge: 14 million shipments now expectedApple reportedly raises its iPhone Duo shipment target to 14 million units amid strong demand.(Photo:Apple)
SUMMARY
  • Apple has reportedly raised the iPhone Duo’s 12-month shipment target to 14 million units
  • DigiTimes reported 44% increase to stronger-than-expected consumer demand
  • Manufacturing challenges involving displays, hinges and assembly could affect device availability

Apple’s first foldable smartphone appears to be attracting stronger demand than initially expected, with the company reportedly increasing its shipment target by 44%. The iPhone Duo marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment, where established manufacturers have already built a presence. Strong pre-orders have prompted the company to raise its expectations for the device, according to a new report by DigiTimes.

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However, the reported increase also raises questions about whether Apple and its suppliers can manufacture enough units to meet the demand. With delivery estimates already extending into early 2027 in the US, the company’s ability to scale production will determine how quickly you receive your devices.

MUST READ | Apple iPhone Duo sale begins today in India: Prices, store timings and how to buy

iPhone Duo orders - Apple reportedly raises shipment target to 14 million

According to DigiTimes, Apple has increased its iPhone Duo shipment target from 9.7 million to 14 million units over a 12-month period. The revised target represents an increase of approximately 44%, with supply-chain sources attributing the move to stronger-than-expected consumer demand.

The demand became apparent shortly after pre-orders opened on October 16. According to MacRumors, US delivery estimates moved to January 25 across all configurations within 30 minutes of pre-orders beginning. Apple had also described demand for the device as “nothing short of extraordinary” in a statement to the Financial Times.

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The revised target covers a 12-month period, rather than just the remaining months of 2026. However, the shipment figure remains a reported target, not a confirmed number of devices sold or delivered.

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Manufacturing challenges could affect iPhone Duo supply

Despite the reported demand, increasing production may not be straightforward. DigiTimes has pointed to manufacturing challenges involving assembly, displays and hinges that could affect how quickly suppliers ramp up output.

The development comes as the foldable smartphone market is expected to expand. DigiTimes forecasts global foldable smartphone shipments to grow 25.7% in 2026 and 59.1% in 2027, up from 7.4% in 2025. Apple’s entry into the segment is expected to contribute to this expansion.

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iPhone Duo India availability - High price, limited launch-day stock

For Indian buyers, the reported increase in Apple’s shipment target comes as the iPhone Duo enters the market at a starting price of ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. According to a Gadgets Now report, those looking to buy the device today, October 23, on launch day need to check Apple’s online store for available in-store pickup slots. Availability may depend on local stock, making it important to check before visiting a store.

However, DigiTimes’ reported increase in Apple’s shipment target refers to global supply. It remains unclear whether the higher target will translate into better availability for Indian buyers.

While the higher target signals confidence in demand, actual shipments will depend on Apple’s ability to address production constraints and deliver devices at scale.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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