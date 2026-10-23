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Jewellers bet on festive cheer to spark gold demand despite sharp import dip

Jewellers bet on festive cheer to spark gold demand despite sharp import dip

Industry expects gold purchases for Dhanteras and Diwali to drive demand with focus on light weight jewellery. Industry trends indicate that gold and silver imports have remained muted in October.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 12:55 PM IST
Jewellers bet on festive cheer to spark gold demand despite sharp import dipThe recent drop in gold prices is also expected to help sales although prices remain elevated.

Even as gold and silver imports have fallen, jewellers expect good sales in the festival season this Dhanteras and Diwali with exchange of old gold seen to also fuel sales. Industry players attribute the sharp drop in gold imports in September to the high import duties as well as muted demand due to the shraadh period.

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“Sales had been down, but we are expecting a good festival season in October. Exchange of gold, which was traditionally at about 30% of gold purchases is now seen at about 50%,” said Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

The recent drop in gold prices is also expected to help sales although prices remain elevated.

“Seasonal gold demand is gaining traction as the market enters the key festive and wedding period. The recent decline in gold prices has provided some support to demand. Manufacturers are reporting healthy order flows as retailers replenish inventories to meet this seasonal demand, while industry feedback points to improving in-store footfall,” said a recent report by the World Gold Council (WGC).

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Alongside increased marketing and promotional activity, jewellers have focused on fresh designs and lighter weight pieces, which offer greater wearability, said the WGC’s India gold market update, adding that old-gold exchange remains an important feature of the market. Bar and coin demand has moderated.

Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association however said that demand has remained weak and there was a 7-10% drop in purchases this Dussehra compared to last year. He does not expect sales in Diwali to be much better.

“Most of the spending is on low carat jewellery and on light weight jewellery. Demand for gold has dropped,” he said, adding that people are not willing to spend money on gold. There is also fear that prices will fall further, he said, adding that a lot of recycled gold has entered the market, which has led to a drop in gold imports.

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Official data from the commerce ministry had revealed that gold and silver imports fell substantially in September with commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal attributing it in part to the higher import duties. India imported gold worth $1.8 billion in September 2026 as against $9.61 billion in September 2025.

Meanwhile, in August 2026, gold imports had nearly halved to $2.3 billion from $5.44 billion in August last year. In the first half of the fiscal year, India’s gold imports dropped 27.32% to $19.27 billion from $26.51 billion a year ago.

Gupta of GJC attributed the decline in gold and silver imports in September to multiple factors including the higher import duty as well as the shraadh period. Industry trends indicate that gold and silver imports have remained muted in October.

“This sharp decline, despite the approaching festive season, likely reflects greater availability of domestic supply, including recycled gold generated through old-gold exchange programmes,” the WGC report said.

There are also concerns about rising smuggling of gold. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has over the last few weeks caught several syndicates involved in smuggling of the yellow metal.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 12:47 PM IST
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