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Vedanta Aluminium, NACL, Hindustan Copper, Vedanta shares slump as Nifty Metal slides over 3%

Vedanta Aluminium, NACL, Hindustan Copper, Vedanta shares slump as Nifty Metal slides over 3%

VEDL225.00(4.19%)

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NACL), Hindustan Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Hindalco Industries Ltd were among the major laggards.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Vedanta Aluminium, NACL, Hindustan Copper, Vedanta shares slump as Nifty Metal slides over 3%Nifty Metal has declined more than 10 per cent over the past six months and shed over 5 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

Metal stocks came under sharp selling pressure on Friday, with the Nifty Metal sub-index falling as much as 3.30 per cent to 11,409.50 at the last check, compared with its previous close of 11,798.35. All 15 constituents of the index were trading in the red.

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NACL), Hindustan Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Hindalco Industries Ltd were among the major laggards.

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The sub-index has declined more than 10 per cent over the past six months and shed over 5 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

The weakness in metal stocks comes amid a sharp rise in crude oil prices, concerns over global economic growth and cautious investor sentiment. Brent crude prices climbed above $114 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged past $100 a barrel.

Higher crude oil prices can increase transportation, freight and energy costs for metal producers, potentially putting pressure on profit margins. Oil prices continued to rise after Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia fuelled concerns over further disruptions to energy supplies from West Asia.

Concerns over global growth are another factor weighing on the sector. Aluminium, copper and steel demand is closely linked to industrial activity, including construction, manufacturing and infrastructure. Fears of slower economic growth can weigh on demand expectations for these metals.

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Currency and bond market movements can also influence commodity prices and investor sentiment. Weakness in international base metal prices, if sustained, could also impact the earnings outlook of Indian metal producers, particularly companies whose realisations are closely linked to global aluminium, zinc and other metal prices.

Commenting on the outlook, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Crude has been trading around $114 per barrel, which is the key worrying factor for the market as well as metal stocks in the short to medium term. We need to see how oil prices behave over the next few days. From a long-term perspective only, one should consider holding on to metal stocks."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 11:51 AM IST
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