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Blackouts hit Haryana: Energy Minister Anil Vij appeals striking power staff to end strike

Blackouts hit Haryana: Energy Minister Anil Vij appeals striking power staff to end strike

The state-wide disruption has paralyzed daily domestic life, municipal water supply systems, and industrial operations across Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Karnal and Ambala. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Blackouts hit Haryana: Energy Minister Anil Vij appeals striking power staff to end strikeStepping in to address the escalating crisis, Vij termed the strike unwarranted and stressed that the state administration itself had opposed the private company's application before the regulator. 

Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij has urged striking electricity department employees to return to work, assuring them that the state government is filing an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to seek an immediate stay against the privatisation of power distribution.

The development comes as a three-day strike by Haryana’s electricity department employees plunged several districts into a major power crisis. Homes ran out of inverter backup, children completed homework under mobile phone torches, and angry villagers blocked key highways in protest against the widespread outages.

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The state-wide disruption has paralyzed daily domestic life, municipal water supply systems, and industrial operations across Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Karnal and Ambala. The strike began at 10 pm on October 21, according to the Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front, with the action continuing into October 22 and 23.

The strike was organised by the Sanyukt Morcha to oppose the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision granting a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to private company Eleven Power for Gurugram and Nuh. Union leaders argue that allowing a private distributor could severely weaken the state-run Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Appealing to the employees of Haryana who have gone on strike, Energy Minister Anil Vij said, "End the strike and return to duty. We are ready to hold discussions on all options. This includes taking action under Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003."

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In Gurugram, widespread blackouts began late Wednesday night, with the power department logging over 5,500 complaints within the first 12 hours. In Rewari, residents of Palhawas blocked National Highway 352 over prolonged outages.

Similar protests broke out in Faridabad’s New Industrial Township-2 area and on the Daulatabad flyover, forcing police personnel to intervene and clear road blockades. Police protection has also been deployed outside electricity department offices state-wide.

In Nuh, several areas endured nearly 24 hours without power, disrupting access to drinking water for families and livestock. Inhabitants of Jhajjar's Balmiki Basti reported two straight days without electricity, while mounting water supply concerns were reported in Karnal, Sonipat, and Ambala city.

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Balwant Yadav, HSEB Worker Union Mandal President, warned that the strike could turn indefinite if their demands are not met. "On the call of the Sanyukt Morcha, every single power employee and officer across the state has gone on a three-day strike starting last night at 10:00 pm. If our grievances are not resolved, this strike will turn into an indefinite one after three days upon the call of our central committee. During this period, none of our power employees or officers will carry out any work and will remain absent from duty. If power supply is disrupted for consumers, the government can make alternative arrangements to fix it...," Yadav told IANS.

Stepping in to address the escalating crisis, Vij termed the strike unwarranted and stressed that the state administration itself had opposed the private company's application before the regulator.

"This strike is unwarranted. The regulator has ordered that electricity be supplied to a private company. We strongly opposed the company's application before the Haryana regulator, but the decision went against us," Vij stated. "I am against privatisation because we have invested heavily in infrastructure and the services of our employees are at stake... The central law allows any individual or company to apply for electricity supply. We are appealing against the regulator's order and trying to obtain a stay... I urge employee leaders to abandon the strike and instead help us prepare the case..."

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Published on: Oct 23, 2026 11:29 AM IST
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