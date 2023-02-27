French defence group Thales to hire 550 people in India for its engineering operations

French defence and technology group Thales plans to hire more than 12,000 new employees globally in 2023, including about 550 people in India, for its engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida.

The hiring aims to support the company's strong growth trajectory in its three core markets including aerospace, defence and security, and digital identity and security, the company said in a statement.

The Group will be hiring all over the world, and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.

Thales is hiring for these profiles in India:

Thales is recruiting people in a range of job profiles for its engineering operations in India. For its sites in Noida and Bengaluru, Thales is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts as well as providing several internal mobility opportunities in Thales in India and across the globe.

At these sites, Thales is mainly seeking hardware engineers, software engineers, systems architects, experts in digital technologies and project managers, offering them the opportunity to help to build a safer, greener, more inclusive world.

"Our belief in providing employees with dynamic environments and opportunities to innovate is closely aligned with our objective of supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of the country," Ashish Saraf, vice president and country director for India, Thales, said.

"Through our Engineering Competence Centres and our supply chains, we enable our employees in India to work in cross-functional and inter-geographical teams on technologies that drive the sustainable development of our societies. As we ramp up our recruitment programme for the country, we are excited to welcome new colleagues to Thales in India," he added.

Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in Noida and has other operational offices and sites spread across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, among others. Over 2,000 employees are working with Thales and its joint ventures in India.

