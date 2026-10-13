From skilling to jobs: Infosys Foundation enables over 2.5 lakh job offers across India, targets 5 lakh by 2030

The programme currently works with 20 implementation partners, including Nirmaan Organization, ICT Academy, Magic Bus, Centum Foundation and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (India).

Who has benefited from the programme

Of the job offers enabled through the programme, more than 1.17 lakh have gone to graduates, while over 96,000 have been enabled for undergraduates.

The initiative has also focused on expanding access to employment for women and people with disabilities. According to Infosys Foundation, it has enabled more than 1.25 lakh job offers for women and more than 1,000 for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Infosys Foundation collaborated with AssisTech Foundation (ATF) for the employment platform and will work with The Association of People with Disability (APD) to expand access to career opportunities for people with disabilities.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: 'Will try to avoid mass layoffs, no pay increase': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says outlook for software jobs is grim

"At Infosys Foundation, we believe the true success of education is not the number of people skilled, but the number of lives meaningfully transformed through employment," Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said.

"Reaching the halfway milestone of our 2030 goal with 2.5 lakh job offers demonstrates what is possible when learning is closely aligned to industry demand. Beyond livelihoods, this milestone represents greater economic independence, social mobility, and opportunities for individuals and families to build a more secure future," he added.

"We remain committed to enabling access to future-ready skills, inclusive employment opportunities, and pathways for more young people to participate meaningfully in India's growth story," Virmani said.

Advertisement

Focus on the transition from skills to jobs

The programme's partners say the emphasis is not only on training people but also on helping them move from classrooms and skill-building programmes into the workforce.

"The Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program demonstrates how strategic partnerships can create meaningful and lasting impact for India's youth," V. Srikanth, CEO, ICT Academy, said.

"At ICT Academy, we believe that skills become truly transformative when they lead to sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment. Through this initiative, we are seeing young people, many from underserved and first-generation learner backgrounds, gain industry-relevant skills, digital competencies, and the confidence to pursue meaningful careers," Srikanth added.

"What makes this program particularly impactful is its focus on connecting learning with real-world employment opportunities, helping bridge the gap between potential and opportunity," he said.

"Beyond enhancing employability, it is enabling youth to become financially independent, support their families, and contribute to their communities. We appreciate Infosys' commitment to building an inclusive, future-ready workforce and are proud to partner in empowering young people to realize their aspirations and drive India's growth story," Srikanth added.

Must Read: 'We grow with the world, not at anyone's cost': PM Modi on India's economic growth

Advertisement

"India's demographic dividend can only be realized when every young person has access to the skills, opportunities, and support needed to succeed in the workforce," Mayur Patnala, Founder, Chairperson & Global CEO, Nirmaan Organization, said.

"The Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program is helping bridge that gap by focusing not just on employability, but on sustainable livelihoods and long-term career growth," Patnala added.

"We are proud to partner with Infosys Foundation in empowering youth from underserved communities with industry-relevant skills, workplace readiness, and the confidence to pursue their aspirations," he said.

"Together, we are creating opportunities that can transform lives, strengthen families, and build a more inclusive and skilled nation," Patnala added.