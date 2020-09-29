Hiring for over 1 lakh jobs! Festive season sets off recruitment for e-tailers

The festive season is expected to create over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs as consumer demand is likely to take off during the festive sales. This hiring spree would be for seasonal jobs in the supply and delivery chain. Companies like Amazon, Flipkart, ECom Express are all looking to spruce up hiring to meet growing demand.

Amazon India is set to hire 15,000-20,000 additional seasonal workers, as mentioned in a report in Times of India. This hiring for delivery and supply chain roles is over and above the 50,000 the e-commerce giant had announced in May to meet the post-lockdown demand. Rival Flipkart had also announced hiring for around 70,000 roles.

ECom Express also said that it is hiring 30,000 for the festive season. The company is expecting 9,000 employees out of that to be placed in permanent roles.

Online platforms are expecting to hit a high of around 8 million shipments in the festive season. Companies are also willing to offer incentives in order to fill up their ranks and sign workers for their flagship sales. However, only part of these jobs would become permanent. Due to the lockdown, e-commerce sales have already surpassed pre-coronavirus levels. This has imbued retailers and the industry with newfound optimism.

Teamlease co-founder Rituparna Chakraborty said that not only healthcare and pharma, intent to hire in e-commerce sector has been very encouraging. "Hiring intent in e-commerce and logistics is measured and in response to demand, which is expected to be higher during festive season sales due to Covid-19 induced push for online shopping. Hyperlocal delivery apps are also witnessing increase in demand leading to increased demand of the delivery agents in specific cities and towns," said Chakraborty, as mentioned in the daily.

Amazon has also added around 200 new delivery stations in time for the festive sales. Amazon India also plans to create "thousands of additional opportunities across the network to support customer demand".

