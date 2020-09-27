Amazon, Flipkart festive sales coming soon; check out discounts, offers

Even as the festive season is about to begin, customers are reluctant to step out and shop amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cashing on the opportunity, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have started teasing about upcoming deals in the soon to be announced 'The Great Indian Sale' and 'The Big Billion Day Sale,' respectively. The two mega-events offer massive discounts to the customers during the festive season.

Amazon, similar to earlier editions, would be offering 10 per cent instant discount to transactions made via HDFC Bank's debit and credit cards. It also plans to motivate customers to upgrade by offering discounts of up to Rs 13,000 available on exchange while buying smart TVs, smartphones, home appliances and more.

Amazon is also promising 'never before prices' on smartphone and accessories along with 'rock bottom' prices on electronics. The sale will begin early for prime members and there would be discounts available on Echo, Fire TV Stick and Kindle devices.

Similar to Amazon, Flipkart is also offering 'early pass' for Flipkart Plus members. Users of SBI debit and credit cards would get an instant 10 per cent discount. Additionally, people who make transactions via Paytm would also get assured cashback.

Flipkart claims that it will offer the 'biggest offers on smartphones' including mobile protection for just Re 1 among other offers.

Flipkart is likely to offer up to 80 per cent off on TVs, appliances, electronics and accessories. During the sale, customers can also look for "Maha price drop" offer for an extra 20 per cent off. The sale would also include 'rush hours' and 'crazy deals' to boost orders.

Also Read: Farmers playing major role in building 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat': PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat

Also Read: Serum Institute shares, applauds PM Modi's vision: Adar Poonawalla on India's vaccine offer to world

Also Read: Ex-minister, BJP leader Jaswant Singh passes away at 82; PM expresses condolences