IndianOil returns to company-conducted exam in major overhaul of hiring process 

By restoring a dedicated entrance examination, IOC aims to evaluate candidates on both general aptitude and specialized academic knowledge. Early findings from the updated recruitment cycle indicate a sharp reduction in early-stage resignations along with a wider, geographically balanced candidate base, as per the report.

The hiring policy revision coincides with a sweeping structural revamp at the state-run energy giant. The petroleum ministry is planning a major board restructuring that will eliminate three director-level positions — covering pipelines, research and development, and business development.

To prevent senior-level leadership voids, IOC has introduced a structured succession programme to identify and groom high-potential executives below board level over an extended timeline, the ET report added.

These administrative changes align with IOC’s rapid diversification beyond traditional refining into data centers, nuclear power generation, shipping, critical mineral mining, and battery manufacturing.

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"The company is becoming more diversified, bigger and bigger with each passing day. The need for more and diverse leadership is getting more and more," a senior company executive said. The push supports Project Sprint, a three-year campaign launched in April 2025 aimed at driving efficiency to reach $1 trillion in revenue and net-zero operational emissions by 2047.