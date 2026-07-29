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'Historic opportunity for youth': Bihar govt opens recruitment for 32,388 teachers

'Historic opportunity for youth': Bihar govt opens recruitment for 32,388 teachers

The Education Department has forwarded the requisition to the BPSC for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 6:01 PM IST
'Historic opportunity for youth': Bihar govt opens recruitment for 32,388 teachersBihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary

The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that it has initiated the recruitment process for 32,388 teachers under the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4). The Education Department has sent the requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

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Announcing the decision, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described it as "another historic opportunity" for the state's youth and said the move would strengthen both employment generation and the education sector.

REQUISITION SENT TO BPSC

In a post on X, Choudhary said the Education Department had forwarded the requisition to the BPSC for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers.

Calling it an "important step", he said the exercise would help realise the government's vision of quality education, greater employment opportunities for young people and a developed Bihar.

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"Our government remains continuously committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth and taking Bihar's education system to new heights," he said.

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POST-WISE BREAK-UP

According to the Chief Minister, the vacancies are distributed across different school levels:

Classes 1–5: 3,847 posts
Classes 6–8: 8,563 posts
Classes 9–10: 3,877 posts
Classes 11–12: 16,101 posts

The total number of vacancies under TRE-4 stands at 32,388.

The chief minister also announced that recruitment will be conducted for 22,000 posts of Anganwadi Worker/Helper under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

On Wednesday, the state government took several decisions.

CM Samrat Choudhary said a decision has been taken to provide approved projects for establishing new cooperative sugar mills and sugarcane by-product-based industries in the premises of the closed sugar mill complexes located in Raiyam of Darbhanga and Sakri of Madhubani.

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"This initiative will provide better opportunities to sugarcane farmers, employment to local youth, and new energy to the industrial development of Mithilanchal," he added. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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