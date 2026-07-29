'Historic opportunity for youth': Bihar govt opens recruitment for 32,388 teachers

Announcing the decision, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described it as "another historic opportunity" for the state's youth and said the move would strengthen both employment generation and the education sector.

खुशखबरी!



बिहार के युवाओं के लिए एक और ऐतिहासिक सौगात।



TRE-4 के अंतर्गत 32,388 शिक्षकों के पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा अधियाचना बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग (BPSC) को भेज दी गई है। गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा, युवाओं को रोजगार और विकसित बिहार के संकल्प को साकार करने की दिशा में… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) July 29, 2026

REQUISITION SENT TO BPSC

In a post on X, Choudhary said the Education Department had forwarded the requisition to the BPSC for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers.

Calling it an "important step", he said the exercise would help realise the government's vision of quality education, greater employment opportunities for young people and a developed Bihar.

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"Our government remains continuously committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth and taking Bihar's education system to new heights," he said.

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POST-WISE BREAK-UP

According to the Chief Minister, the vacancies are distributed across different school levels:

Classes 1–5: 3,847 posts

Classes 6–8: 8,563 posts

Classes 9–10: 3,877 posts

Classes 11–12: 16,101 posts

The total number of vacancies under TRE-4 stands at 32,388.

The chief minister also announced that recruitment will be conducted for 22,000 posts of Anganwadi Worker/Helper under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

On Wednesday, the state government took several decisions.

CM Samrat Choudhary said a decision has been taken to provide approved projects for establishing new cooperative sugar mills and sugarcane by-product-based industries in the premises of the closed sugar mill complexes located in Raiyam of Darbhanga and Sakri of Madhubani.

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"This initiative will provide better opportunities to sugarcane farmers, employment to local youth, and new energy to the industrial development of Mithilanchal," he added.

