'It may cost me my life': Why this US engineer says he desperately needs remote work

A 31-year-old US engineer has sparked a conversation online after sharing how years of physically demanding factory work left him with serious health problems, unable to continue working and struggling to access the medical care he needs.

In a post on Reddit, the engineer, who lives in rural Indiana, said he now fears staying in the state could "cost me my life" because he cannot afford to relocate or find a remote job.

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The engineer said he worked for two years as a quality control (QC) engineer in auto manufacturing after spending two years as a product manager in software. He also said he holds multiple degrees from Purdue University but missed networking opportunities because of "2 major surgeries in college."

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He added that his health issues started long before his factory job, writing that he had already undergone "3 open heart surgeries before the QC job."

'Destroyed my knees and hips'

Describing his work, the engineer said he manually processed "6-12 tons" of stamped steel parts every week, lifting heavy components for hours while constantly bending over.

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He said the job eventually "destroyed my knees and hips", adding that he "cant really do physical labor" anymore.

According to him, that has left him with very few employment options in rural Indiana, where most available jobs involve manual labour.

Struggling to access healthcare

The engineer said moving to another state is essential for his health but is financially out of reach.

He wrote that "it'll cost me my life if I dont leave" Indiana because he cannot access the specialist healthcare he needs.

Recalling a recent cardiac emergency, he claimed doctors at a university emergency room did not consult a cardiologist despite his rare connective tissue disorder. He said he "had to basically treat myself" and now travels to Chicago for cardiology appointments.

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Looking for a way out

The engineer said his biggest goal is to find a well-paying remote job that would allow him to move to another state or even neighbouring Illinois.

He wrote that he is "desperately trying to get a decent paying remote job", but the only jobs available nearby are physically demanding roles that he is no longer able to do. Although a friend is trying to help him find an office job in construction, he admitted he is unsure what the future holds.

Looking back, he said graduating during the Covid pandemic made it difficult to build a career in software. He later switched to manufacturing, but said the move came at a heavy cost, writing that the job "destroys my body" and is "no longer an option either."

He ended the post by saying he is "genuinely terrified" and "just trying to survive."

The post has since received widespread support, with many users encouraging him to continue applying for remote jobs while sharing advice on relocation assistance, disability benefits and flexible work opportunities.