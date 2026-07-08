Good news for fish buyers? This ₹3,500 innovation could make roadside fish safer, cleaner

A team of researchers in Thiruvananthapuram has developed covered mobile workstations for roadside fish vendors, most of them women, in a design that could improve comfort, hygiene and working conditions for thousands of informal workers. The innovation has already secured a design patent, opening the door to technology transfer and possible commercial production.

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Research-driven idea

The project began with fieldwork, not a studio concept. As part of her MSc Home Science project, Kavya Vijayan studied the conditions of fish vendors under the guidance of Sithara Balan V, an associate professor in the Home Science Department at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. The team first surveyed 500 vendors in the city before narrowing the study to 150 for body-measurement data used in the design.

Sithara said the researchers collected measurements including standing height, shoulder height, elbow height, arm reach and hip breadth to ensure the workstation fit the users' needs. “We then carried out an in-depth study of 150 fish vendors to develop a workstation tailored to their needs,” she told TNIE (The News India Express).

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Design features

The workstation was developed with Karthik Mohan, assistant professor in the Architecture Department at College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, along with BArch students Adhil Jomy and Panjami S. The lightweight structure is mounted on wheels, weighs less than 100 kg, and can be moved easily from one spot to another.

It includes front and rear sections that can stay open during business hours and be locked when needed, ventilated sides for airflow, an ergonomic reclining chair, and separate removable compartments for fish waste and wastewater.

“The workstation has a dedicated platform for displaying fish and separate removable compartments for fish waste and wastewater, helping maintain hygiene,” Karthik said.The setup was designed to improve hygiene and reduce strain on vendors who often sit in the same posture for hours.

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Low-cost model



The researchers say the workstation was built with sustainable and recyclable materials to keep costs low. A basic version can reportedly be made for about Rs 3,500, while an upgraded model with a solar panel and additional features can be built for under Rs 6,000.

If fitted with a rooftop solar panel, the workstation can power a small fan and even a mini refrigerator for a few hours, making it more useful for long workdays in the open.

Larger impact



The team says the patent could help move the design beyond academia and into practical use for vendors on a wider scale. The two-and-a-half-year interdisciplinary project is being seen as an example of how academic research can translate into livelihood-focused solutions for workers in the informal sector. The researchers now hope industry partners will step in for technology transfer and large-scale production, turning the prototype into a tool that could improve both dignity and daily working conditions for roadside fish sellers.