Tech-related jobs jumped 31 per cent in 2018, continue to be most promising: Report

Job seekers in the tech space are a lucky lot at a time unemployment and pink slips seem to hog the headlines. According to a new report by leading jobs portal Indeed, technology-related job roles in India are among the most promising for job seekers, as these openings have grown consistently in the past five years till February 2019.

In fact, Indeed's data revealed that tech-related jobs had jumped 31 per cent in 2018, while job searches for these roles increased by 8 per in the same period, Mint reported. According to the report, 30 per cent of the jobs requiring tech skills in India - think roles such as database specialist and web administrator - are currently "hard to fill".

Bengaluru is reportedly the leading city for those seeking job opportunities in the tech space, hogging 25 per cent of all job postings in this sector. But the 'Silicon Valley of India', as well as other cities like Pune and Hyderabad - which contribute 8-9 per cent to tech jobs in the country - are finding it a challenge to fill available vacancies with skilled talent. Talent mismatch, a phenomenon wherein the availability of skilled talent does not meet the requirements of the industry, is actually prevalent in the technology sector globally.

"Job profiles are evolving and changing at a pace that can be matched by talent, provided they acquire the requisite skills. Job seekers, therefore, must continuously upskill themselves in order to enhance their career prospects for the long run," Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, told the daily.

He added that companies can consider taking the initiative to provide their employees "the requisite skills to ensure their relevance in the evolving technology landscape". For instance, over half the jobs in the tech sector require applicants to be skilled in Java programming.

Tech jobs are not only mushrooming in numbers, but are also among the most well paying. As as per the report, 'Jobs & Salaries Primer 2019', recently released by TeamLease Services, BPO and IT-enabled services, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), e-commerce and tech start-ups will be among the "top paymasters" this year with salary growth of over 13 per cent. Some job profiles such as chief technology officer in e-commerce and tech start-ups in Mumbai reportedly command around 17 per cent increment.

On the whole, India Inc is expected to dole out a double-digit salary hike with a median increase of 10.95 per cent this year.