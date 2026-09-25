Who is Mandeep K Bhandari? Meet the new CBSE chairman with 25 years of administrative experience

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Who is Mandeep K Bhandari?

Dr Mandeep K Bhandari is a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the AGMUT cadre. According to the Jammu and Kashmir government’s official records, he was born on December 14, 1974, and holds an MBBS degree.

His educational background is in medicine. A profile filed with Jammu & Kashmir Bank states that Bhandari completed his MBBS from Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, under Punjab University, and received a gold medal.

Mandeep Bhandari's administrative career

Bhandari's career has included postings in district administration, health, education and public-sector institutions.

Early in his IAS career, he served as SDM in Budgam, followed by positions including Additional Development Commissioner in Kathua and Deputy Commissioner of Leh and Jammu. His experience in district administration gave him exposure to governance and development across different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

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He subsequently served as Additional CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, a position he held for several years. He also served as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, and as Commissioner/Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir government's Health and Medical Education Department.

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Experience at the Centre

Bhandari has also held important positions in the Union government. From January to September 2018, he served as Private Secretary to the Union Human Resource Development Minister. He was subsequently appointed Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, where he served from September 2018 to January 2023.

His experience in both the education-related ministry and health administration is significant as he now takes charge of CBSE, one of India's largest school education boards.

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Role in Jammu and Kashmir

Bhandari was appointed Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in March 2023. He was also given additional charge as CEO of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The Jammu and Kashmir government's official officer database records his posting from March 6, 2023.

In 2026, he was among IAS officers empanelled for Additional Secretary/Additional Secretary-equivalent positions at the Centre.

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What lies ahead at CBSE?

Bhandari's appointment comes at a significant time for CBSE. He takes over the chairperson's position after Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, who had been holding additional charge while serving as Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry.

With experience spanning district administration, education, health and senior government assignments, Bhandari will now oversee the functioning of CBSE, including its examinations, affiliation framework, curriculum-related activities and other school education responsibilities.