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Canva layoffs: Design platform cuts over 1200 jobs in major business overhaul

Canva layoffs: Design platform cuts over 1200 jobs in major business overhaul

Canva is undergoing its toughest phase, restructuring its workforce by cutting or relocating over 1,200 jobs. The move aims to streamline operations and embrace AI-driven efficiencies amid changing tech industry dynamics.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Canva layoffs: Design platform cuts over 1200 jobs in major business overhaulCanva layoffs

Canva, the popular design platform, is cutting or relocating thousands of jobs as part of a major restructuring. According to The Guardian report, the company could sack more than 1,200 jobs, impacting 22% of its workforce. Canva joins an industry-wide layoff trend where companies are being forced to rethink their business models, cut costs, and integrate AI more aggressively to stay ahead of emerging competitors.

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Canva’s chief executive, Melanie Perkins, sent an email to employees calling it "the hardest moment in our thirteen-year history”. “For some people, this will mean changes to their roles or being asked to relocate to centralised hubs,” she said. “Sadly, it will also mean saying goodbye to teammates and friends who have helped build Canva into what it is today.”

Must read: After streaming wars, Disney plans layoffs: Thousands of jobs may go in cost-cutting drive

The overhaul will affect 1,271 employees, with Canva looking to flatten its organisational structure and encourage greater in-office collaboration. “We know relocating is a big decision for those being asked to consider it, and we’re committed to making the process as smooth as possible with comprehensive support,” said Perkins

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Canva severance pay

Employees who have been laid off will continue to receive health insurance coverage for another 12 months, but only in countries where the company provides this benefit to employees. They can apply for a grant of US$10,000 (approximately A$14,000) to help them start their own businesses or ventures.

Must read: October’s tech layoff toll crosses 5,000: Amazon, Netflix, eBay, lead new round of job cuts

Employees leaving the company will be allowed to retain their work laptops, which means they are getting to keep their MacBooks. Canva operates across 37 countries, with a global workforce of over 5,700 employees, including its India-based staff. However, the company has not yet confirmed the exact number of employees being laid off or relocated.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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