Canva layoffs: Design platform cuts over 1200 jobs in major business overhaul

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The overhaul will affect 1,271 employees, with Canva looking to flatten its organisational structure and encourage greater in-office collaboration. “We know relocating is a big decision for those being asked to consider it, and we’re committed to making the process as smooth as possible with comprehensive support,” said Perkins

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Canva severance pay



Employees who have been laid off will continue to receive health insurance coverage for another 12 months, but only in countries where the company provides this benefit to employees. They can apply for a grant of US$10,000 (approximately A$14,000) to help them start their own businesses or ventures.

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Employees leaving the company will be allowed to retain their work laptops, which means they are getting to keep their MacBooks. Canva operates across 37 countries, with a global workforce of over 5,700 employees, including its India-based staff. However, the company has not yet confirmed the exact number of employees being laid off or relocated.