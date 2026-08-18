Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
jobs
Promoted but not paid: Nearly 1 in 3 professionals get little or no raise with a title change

Promoted but not paid: Nearly 1 in 3 professionals get little or no raise with a title change

As employers increasingly use senior-sounding titles to attract and retain talent, professionals are finding that promotions do not always come with meaningful pay hikes.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 1:33 PM IST
Promoted but not paid: Nearly 1 in 3 professionals get little or no raise with a title changeMore than half of the professionals say their current job title does not reflect their compensation

Nearly one in three professionals who received a title change over the past two years say it came with either no salary increase or an increment of less than 5 per cent, highlighting a growing disconnect between career progression and financial reward in India's workplaces, according to Indeed, the global matching and hiring platform.

Advertisement

The finding comes as nearly six in 10 professionals say their current job title does not reflect their compensation, suggesting that increasingly senior designations are not always translating into comparable financial recognition.

As per Indeed's latest quarterly Hiring Tracker, nearly 80 per cent of professionals believe title inflation has become common across industries, with many observing colleagues carrying increasingly senior designations that are not matched by comparable compensation.

MUST READ | AI layoffs in India: 66% of AI and ML workers expect job cuts within 3-6 months, engineers remain least worried

“A job title has always been part of professional identity. Titles matter because they signal opportunity and capability, but they work best when they reflect genuine career progression rather than substitute for it. Building that alignment will be increasingly important for organisations seeking to attract and retain talent in a competitive market,” says Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

Advertisement

When the title goes up, but the pay doesn't

The findings suggest that professionals continue to value designations but increasingly expect them to come with tangible rewards.

While nearly 70 per cent believe their designation plays an important role in shaping future career opportunities, almost 73 per cent say a stronger title improves how potential employers perceive them. At the same time, 57 per cent say their designation has a significant impact on their overall job satisfaction.

DON'T MISS | India’s companies are no longer just the world’s talent hub. They’re hiring globally

But when it comes to making career decisions, compensation remains the stronger currency. More than half (52 per cent) of professionals say they would choose a higher salary over a better designation when considering a new opportunity.

Advertisement

Why employers are handing out bigger titles

Employers, meanwhile, appear to be using designations more strategically. Some 57 per cent say their organisation uses senior-sounding or enhanced job titles to some or a great extent to attract or retain talent.

For organisations, titles can serve as a relatively flexible talent lever helping recognise employees, attract candidates and retain high performers, particularly when salary budgets are constrained. Evolving market expectations and changing organisational structures are also contributing to the use of more senior designations.

MUST READ | India is hiring more for AI than it is laying off, says Nomura

This can create an expectation gap, as employers may view a title change as a form of recognition, while employees increasingly assess career progression through responsibility, designation and compensation.

For employers, the challenge is to ensure that a new designation reflects genuine career progression rather than becoming a substitute for it.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mamta Sharma
Mamta Sharma

Mamta Sharma is a freelance journalist and Consulting Editor at Business Today, with over 18 years of experience covering the evolving world of work. Her reporting focuses on HR trends, talent management, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), workplace culture, and leadership—areas she has tracked closely as organisations adapt to rapid technological and social change.

Mamta brings deep newsroom experience, having previously worked with The Economic Times and People Matters, where she reported extensively on people practices, leadership strategies, and organisational transformation. Her journalism is known for combining strong reporting with a people-first lens, making complex workplace shifts accessible and relevant. Beyond HR and talent, Mamta also writes on leadership, entrepreneurship, start-up innovation, technology, and employee wellbeing, reflecting the interconnected realities of modern organisations.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more