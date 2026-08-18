Promoted but not paid: Nearly 1 in 3 professionals get little or no raise with a title change

As per Indeed's latest quarterly Hiring Tracker, nearly 80 per cent of professionals believe title inflation has become common across industries, with many observing colleagues carrying increasingly senior designations that are not matched by comparable compensation.

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“A job title has always been part of professional identity. Titles matter because they signal opportunity and capability, but they work best when they reflect genuine career progression rather than substitute for it. Building that alignment will be increasingly important for organisations seeking to attract and retain talent in a competitive market,” says Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

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When the title goes up, but the pay doesn't

The findings suggest that professionals continue to value designations but increasingly expect them to come with tangible rewards.

While nearly 70 per cent believe their designation plays an important role in shaping future career opportunities, almost 73 per cent say a stronger title improves how potential employers perceive them. At the same time, 57 per cent say their designation has a significant impact on their overall job satisfaction.

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But when it comes to making career decisions, compensation remains the stronger currency. More than half (52 per cent) of professionals say they would choose a higher salary over a better designation when considering a new opportunity.

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Why employers are handing out bigger titles

Employers, meanwhile, appear to be using designations more strategically. Some 57 per cent say their organisation uses senior-sounding or enhanced job titles to some or a great extent to attract or retain talent.

For organisations, titles can serve as a relatively flexible talent lever helping recognise employees, attract candidates and retain high performers, particularly when salary budgets are constrained. Evolving market expectations and changing organisational structures are also contributing to the use of more senior designations.

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This can create an expectation gap, as employers may view a title change as a form of recognition, while employees increasingly assess career progression through responsibility, designation and compensation.

For employers, the challenge is to ensure that a new designation reflects genuine career progression rather than becoming a substitute for it.