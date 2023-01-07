SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Registration for 1438 posts ends on January 10; check details here

State Bank of India will close the registration window for SBI RBO Recruitment 2022 on January 10. The registration process, which started on December 22, will close on January 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through SBI's official site at sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,438 posts vacant in the organisation. Retired officers/staff of SBI and erstwhile Associates Banks of SBI (e-ABs) are also eligible to apply for the posts.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interviews. The interview will be 100 marks. Bank will decide the qualifying marks in the interview and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

For the final selection, a merit list will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview round only. It will be subject to the candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks.

Engaged retired Officers/ Staffs will be deployed at CPC/Regional Office/ AO (Administrative Office) / ATC (Assets Tracking Centre) or any other office locations/establishments as decided by the LHO concerned. The retired officers/staff may use the designation as Collection Facilitators, an official notification stated.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in/web/careers

2. Click on the link which reads, “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS” on the homepage

3. Register and log in to apply

4. Fill in all the details, pay the application fee and submit the form

5. Save a copy of the same for future reference



Candidates can check detailed information here.

