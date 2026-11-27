Picture a monthly sales report due at 11:30 on a Tuesday morning. Two team members meant to send data are on leave, and a third hasn't sent theirs yet. On Monday morning, you flag the issue to your boss.

In one workplace, a manager replies: "You had enough time. Next time, tell people about the deadline earlier and collect the data sooner." That stings, yet points to a practical fix. In another, a manager says: "I cannot rely on you for anything. You are incompetent." That isn't guidance about a report; it attacks who you are. If the boss truly saw you as incompetent, why assign the work,and how did they help you grow?

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Executive coach Sridhar Laxman of Lucid Minds Coaching says the distinction between feedback on work and criticism of the individual is vital. The former gives employees something to act on; the latter erodes confidence and self-belief.

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Spotting the Pattern Before It Drains You

Even then, people rarely spot toxicity right away. Senior HR leader Mita Mohanty (name changed on request) lived through it twice, and both times it took three incidents before she stopped calling it a bad day or an isolated outburst. "The 3rd time, you realise a pattern," she says.

That pattern isn't always yelling. For Roshini Singh (name changed on request), who joined expecting normal transition friction, warning signs came from recurring patterns: months of incomplete role handover, shifting ownership, being held accountable without inclusion in key decisions, getting told she wasn't contributing enough after turning "red" initiatives "green," and being bypassed with her team and stakeholders or cut short in business reviews.

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A toxic manager drains you slowly, erodes confidence, and alters how you show up. Decades of credibility do not always shield you from the toll, Singh notes that while her belief in her capabilities held, ambiguity sparked side narratives, sapped motivation, and hit her sleep, energy, and physical well-being.

That is why Professor Sourav Mukherji, Professor of Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources Management, refuses to lump tough leadership and workplace bullying together. "I don’t think that demanding leadership versus workplace bullying are comparable at all," he says. "Bosses and leaders can be demanding, because being demanding is about performance. For the right reasons, leaders can demand high performance from their teams."

Bullying is a behavioural issue. Public humiliation, negation, personal attacks, and belittling have no place at work. As Mukherji puts it: "For me, bullying is absolutely unprofessional behaviour, while demanding leadership is a normal part of professional life, as long as it is done in a reasonable, fair and positive way. The two have no relationship. You should be demanding as a leader, but nobody should ever bully anybody at work. That is simply not acceptable."

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Why Toxicity Survives and Why People Hesitate to Escalate

Toxic behaviour often survives behind closed doors, subtle sidelining, and polished numbers. Mohanty notes that when it comes from a senior leader, HR or an individual employee often has little leverage. Worse, there is rarely steady logic to decode: employees guess what set off the latest flare-up, only to find boundaries shifting with the manager's mood rather than their own actions.

Mukherji points to three reasons organisations tolerate toxic bosses. First is the power dynamic: with livelihoods tied to the boss, subordinates fear speaking up. Loud bosses aren't always the most dangerous. If a manager yells before five people, everyone sees it,and may claim to set an example. "The more dangerous bosses humiliate you in private, where nobody else sees it," Mukherji says. Second, organisations protect high performers out of fear they will leave, letting tolerance spill over into unprofessional conduct. Third, culture may normalise it from the top down when senior leaders equate pressure and shouting with results.

Roshini's choice reflects that calculus: she skipped formal HR escalation because without clear misconduct, friction is often dismissed as "leadership style" or "business priorities," while direct one-on-ones turned defensive.

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How to Respond Without Escalating the Chaos

Caught in an outburst before colleagues, the urge to push back right away is strong. Yet Laxman compares arguing logic or data mid-rant to “trying to get off a moving car”. Someone upset is rarely open to logic in the moment, and interrupting often worsens it.

“Start with emotional regulation. A mindful pause, which can be one slow breath or a sip of water, helps you respond rather than react,” he says.

Letting the boss finish is a choice about timing and composure, not acceptance of mistreatment. Afterward, judge whether speaking right then cools things down or fans flames. A calm bridge like "I would like to understand this properly. Could we go through it after the meeting?" can open space, or you can wait until tempers cool for a one-on-one. Sometimes, Laxman notes, managers later apologise by message or in the next meeting.

When the pattern persists, Laxman suggests explaining why you are raising the issue, how the behaviour affects you, and asking the manager for their perspective. Be specific about instances where your work was picked apart or ideas dismissed, rather than making general accusations.

Documentation and peer support help too: Singh logged decisions and updates over email so facts stood on their own in tense meetings, while a trusted peer helped her reset each day and set an internal boundary by stopping the search for validation from a difficult dynamic.

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Going to HR about a powerful boss is rarely easy.

Laxman recommends three steps. First, assess the situation and consider whether the organisation is likely to act. Not every difficult interaction needs immediate escalation. However, harassment, discrimination and abuse should be reported straight away.

Second, be clear about what you want HR to resolve. “The aim is to get past the problem and work better together. When it turns into an attempt to punish the manager, people tend to dig in,” he says.

Third, document the incident and examine your own role. Record what was said, when it happened, who was present and how it affected your work, while acknowledging any part you may have played. "Specifics carry more weight than labels such as 'bully'," Laxman says.

Mukherji adds that employees can turn to a skip-level manager, internal mentors or colleagues in a healthy organisation. "People often assume they are the only ones facing this, but colleagues may be going through the same thing," he says. Where culture rewards intimidation, however, options narrow, especially if leaving isn't financially easy.

Knowing When to Shift or Walk Away

When pushback brings no change and leadership stays silent, the signal is clear. Laxman suggests avoiding triggers where possible, adapting without compromising dignity, and asking what you would advise a friend in the same situation.

For Mohanty, staying meant shrinking into herself, growing quieter, double-checking everything, and pulling back, until she had to choose between leaving or risking her health. She walked away.

Singh, meanwhile, explored internal and external opportunities while continuing to deliver in her role. "Sometimes the most practical solution is not trying to change people but changing the environment in which you operate," she says. She advises future hires to assess a leader's style and track record before joining.