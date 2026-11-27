"Odisha discoms, new NFE concession wins and pump storage remain long-term positives, while the exit from utility-scale solar EPC is a near-term deflator of PAT," CLSA said.

CLSA hosted Tata Power at its India Forum 2026, where the key takeaway was improved visibility on multi-year, capex-led growth across its generation, transmission and distribution segments, with UP DISCOM privatisation offering further upside.

CLSA said the management considers the arbitration liability involving Kleros Capital manageable. Tata Power is targeting annual renewable energy additions of 2.5 GW, backed by annual capex of Rs 25,000 crore through FY30.

Tata Power has guided that 50 per cent of the capex will be earmarked for solar and wind, 25 per cent for transmission and distribution, and 20 per cent for pumped storage (PSP). While the near-term renewable capex mix remains wind-heavy, the management expects it to progressively shift towards solar.

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CLSA said Tata Power is also eyeing the privatisation of UP DISCOMs after the elections, which are due in Q1FY28. The utilities together serve 42 of Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts. A successful bid could accelerate Tata Power's ambition to expand its distribution customer base from 1.31 crore to 4 crore, while its turnaround in Odisha provides execution comfort.

"The Singapore arbitration vs Kleros Capital remains a material overhang for Tata Power. It has appealed the matter before the Singapore Court of Appeal, reflecting management's conviction that the case is worth contesting. Next hearing is on 19, January 2027, with resolution potentially taking another 3-6 months," CLSA said.

In an adverse outcome, the potential exposure stands at around $700 million, or Rs 6,600 crore, equivalent to 16 per cent of net worth excluding non-controlling interests (NCI).

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"TPWR is confident that its balance sheet can absorb the impact even in a downside scenario and can absorb the liability without growth compromise," CLSA said.