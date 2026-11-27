The block deal follows an announcement by the company on Thursday that its promoter, BCP Asia II Topco Pte Ltd, plans to sell 67,16,031 equity shares, representing around 1.55 per cent of IGIL's total paid-up equity share capital, to meet minimum public shareholding requirements.

In a regulatory filing, IGIL said the proposed transaction is expected to be completed within seven trading days from November 25, 2026, subject to the validity of the pre-clearance and applicable regulatory requirements.

BCP Asia II Topco currently holds 33,08,35,803 shares, or 76.55 per cent of IGIL's total paid-up equity share capital of 43,21,59,696 shares. Following the proposed sale, the combined shareholding of the promoter and promoter group is expected to fall to 75 per cent or below.

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The promoter has also undertaken that neither it nor any other member of the promoter group will purchase IGIL shares in the open market on the days the proposed sale is undertaken.

On the earnings front, IGIL reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 185.8 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 129.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 31 per cent to Rs 398 crore during the quarter, from Rs 303.7 crore a year earlier.