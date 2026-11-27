Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd shares surged 14% in Friday's early trade after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 120 MWp turnkey solar power project. The order involves the supply of solar modules and the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works.
The company, in an exchange filing, said the LoA has been awarded by a domestic private limited company without disclosing the name. The contract covers the supply of solar modules as well as the execution of the project's EPC works, making it a turnkey order for the renewable energy company.