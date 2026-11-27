The stock touched a high of Rs 781.55, rising 13.62 per cent from its previous close of Rs 687.85.

According to the company's regulatory disclosure, the project is scheduled to be completed during the financial year 2027-28, in accordance with the terms of the order. The order is domestic in nature and has been classified as a commercial order.

Waaree Renewable also clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company further stated that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

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The latest order adds to Waaree Renewable's project execution activity in the solar energy segment, where companies are involved in both equipment supply and project development.

Under the turnkey arrangement, the scope of work includes supplying the required solar modules and carrying out the engineering, procurement and construction activities for the 120 MWp project.