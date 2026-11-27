Omnitech Engineering Ltd shares rose 5% in Friday's trade after the engineering company announced that it had received a development order from BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd for assemblies and sub-assemblies of metallic airframe components and canister subsystems.

The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing dated November 26. The order relates to Omnitech Engineering's business activities and covers the development of assemblies and sub-assemblies of metallic airframe components, along with canister subsystems for BrahMos Aerospace.