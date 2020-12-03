Biz EOD: Almost all Indian honey brands adulterated; Amul world's 8th largest milk processor; world's 1st approved COVID-19 vaccine

Honey samples from leading brands such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, Hitkari and Apis Himalaya, all failed Centre for Science and Environment's NMR test. Amul ranked 8th in the list of top 20 global dairy processors released by the International Farm Comparison Network. The UK has become the first country in the world to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus candidate 'BNT162b2'. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. Honeygate! Only Saffola, MarkfedSohna, Nature's Nectar among 13 brands pass sugar syrup test, claims CSE

Honey samples from leading brands such as Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath, Zandu, Hitkari and Apis Himalaya, all failed the NMR test.

2. Burger King India IPO subscribed 3.13 times on first day

The Rs 810-crore IPO received bids for 23.32 crore equity shares (3.13 times) against IPO size of 7.45 crore equity shares, as per the data available on stock exchanges.

3. India's Amul is now world's 8th largest milk processor

The home-grown dairy giant has moved up one rank since last year's ranking. In 2018, it emerged as the 9th largest milk processor by IFCN, a global dairy research network.

4. Nissan compact SUV Magnite launched at an aggressive price starting Rs 5 lakh

Nissan Magnite goes head to head with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. It significantly undercuts competition with the nearest rival priced at Rs 6.7 lakh and above.

5. World's 1st Covid-19 vaccine approved! UK first country to give nod to Pfizer & BioNTech candidate

Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine: The UK has already ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate its 20 million population, of which around 10 million doses will be available soon.