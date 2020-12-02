Biz EOD: GST mop-up crosses Rs 1 lakh crore again; Burger King IPO on Dec 2; Maruti sales slump

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for November grossed Rs 1,04,963 lakh crore, the second-highest so far in the current financial year. After 12 initial public offerings to mobilise close to Rs 25,000 crore in the year so far, Burger King's public offer, with an issue size of Rs 804-810 crore, is all set to tap the market on December 2. With the festive season drawing to a close in the middle of last month, Maruti Suzuki registered a 2.4 per cent decline in passenger vehicle dispatches to its dealerships in November. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore for second time in 9 months

Gross GST revenue collected in November was Rs 1,04,963 crore of which CGST Rs 19,189 crore, SGST Rs 25,540 crore, IGST Rs 51,992 crore and Cess Rs 8,242 crore.

2. Higher employment rate a drag on India's labour productivity, explains CMIE

Mahesh Vyas, Managing Director and CEO, CMIE, said that employment increased by one per cent but real agricultural GVA growth in the September 2020 quarter was 16.4 per cent lower than it was in the June 2020 quarter.

3. Burger King IPO: A tasty treat that investors may buy

Burger King is one of the fastest-growing international Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) chains in India with 261 stores as on September 2020.

4. Festive season over, Maruti sales slump back into red in November

This is the first time since June that Maruti has registered a monthly fall in sales confirming the worst fears that the revival in demand for automobiles witnessed during the middle of the year was unsustainable and largely due to pent up demand.

5. "Bravo Vinisha!": Anand Mahindra promises to support 14-year-old environmentalist's projects

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of an eco-friendly project designed by Vinisha Umashankar on Twitter.