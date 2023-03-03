60% of employers expect hiring increase due to govt's PLI scheme, finds study

A report released by the staffing company TeamLease on the impact of Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) on job creation has found that 60 per cent of employers anticipate an increase in hiring over the next two years. The positive hiring sentiment is attributed to the pharmaceutical industry, with 68 per cent of employers expecting to hire more staff, followed by the white goods industry at 67 per cent and textile products at 62 per cent.

The report suggests that the boost from the PLI scheme will also impact the MSME ecosystem and lead to an increase in female employment. Small and medium-sized organisations are leading the charge, with 70 per cent of such organisations expecting to hire more staff. The highest intent to hire is in Indore, with 86 per cent, followed by Chennai with 73 per cent and Pune and Gurgaon with 65 per cent each.

Sumit Sarabhai, Business Head - Emerging Vertical, TeamLease Services, said that the PLI scheme is "revolutionary," and will not only boost investments and growth across industries but will also lead to a significant surge in employment opportunities. He added that the scheme is expected to bring more women to the forefront, and the pharmaceutical industry is also inclined towards hiring from the LGBTQ community.

Regarding job profiles, the large-scale electronics manufacturing industry is expected to hire blue-collar workers and temporary staff, foreseeing up to 10 per cent net incremental growth. The textile industry and large-scale electronics manufacturing also expect up to 10 per cent net incremental growth for female workers, as per the report.

The report is based on a survey conducted on 344 mid to senior-level general managers/talent acquisition managers across 14 cities and 8 industries in India. It highlights the employer's reaction towards job creation based on the incentives mentioned by the government in the PLI scheme and their projection towards hiring in the next two years.

In conclusion, the report suggests that the PLI scheme will have a positive impact on job creation in India, with more women entering the workforce and more opportunities for blue-collar and temporary staff.