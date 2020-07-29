88% employees in India favour work from home, claims study

As many as 88 per cent of employees in India favour working from home while 69 per cent of them believe their efficiency and productivity has increased while working remotely. The findings were deduced in a survey conducted by SAP Concur, an expense management firm.
This is the highest percentage (of workforce in India) in the Asia Pacific (Apac) region, saying its productivity has increased while working from home, according to the study.
The survey sampled 300 respondents in India and 2,012 in APAC region working in retail, manufacturing, health, technology and financial services.
Meanwhile, around 34 per cent of those surveyed felt less gratified with the present time span spent on financial matters.
