A $100 bn energy plan & a market prediction: Why Gautam Adani feels it's 'best time to be an Indian'

India is on the brink of an unprecedented economic boom. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced on Wednesday that within the next decade, India could start adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months, setting the nation on a path to become a $30 trillion economy by 2050.

Related Articles

Speaking at Crisil Ratings' 'Annual Infrastructure Summit,' Adani highlighted India's accelerated growth trajectory. He noted that while it took 58 years for India to achieve its first trillion dollars in GDP, the country reached its second trillion in 12 years and the third in just five years.

Adani attributed this rapid progress to India's robust growth and effective government reforms. "At this pace, we expect to add a trillion dollars to our GDP every 12 to 18 months within the next decade," he said. "This will position us as a $30 trillion economy by 2050, with a stock market capitalization exceeding $40 trillion."

Currently, India's stock market capitalization stands at over $5 trillion. "No other nation is poised for such scale and opportunity. This is the best time to be an Indian," Adani emphasized.

He also pointed out the unprecedented infrastructure investments underway, which are crucial for sustained growth. "Our infrastructure capex cycle is unlike anything seen before, laying the groundwork for decades of growth," Adani said. He stressed the importance of quality governance in this sector, which is closely tied to government policy.

The Adani Group plans to invest over $100 billion in energy transition projects and manufacturing capabilities for green energy components. This includes building solar parks, wind farms, and major facilities for producing electrolyzers, wind power turbines, and solar panels.